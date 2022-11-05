CLINTON — Seymour’s season came to an end Friday night at the hands of Anderson County, 55-6, as the Mavericks put on an offensive display. Anderson County scored 34 points in the first quarter and never looked back. Mavericks quarterback Walker Martinez picked up seven touchdowns.
Seymour had several solid drives in the first half, but nothing came of them. Mistakes also hurt the Eagles, as they fumbled the snap on a punt, setting up an Anderson County touchdown, and a blocked punt later in the first half.
Despite a season-ending loss, head coach Scott Branton was able to find several positive takeaways from the game and the season as a whole. Branton’s squad was plagued with injuries after a decent start to the season and ended up having to make roster adjustments and play some players with little varsity experience.
Josh Nevins, who previously was a wide receiver, had to step in as quarterback after Seymour’s starting and backup quarterbacks went down with injuries. Nevins embraced the challenge and put together a solid back half of the season.
Nevins’s versatility allowed him to be a dual threat, and he made the most of his speed. On Friday, Nevins tallied 81 passing yards and also picked up some yards on the ground. Nevins had Seymour’s sole touchdown of the game, running it in from a few yards out in the third quarter.
Branton loses just six seniors this season, and his squad now has valuable experience heading into next year.
“They were thrust into the spotlight and I’m just very proud of the way they responded,” Branton said. “There were some physical mistakes along the way just because they’d never done it before. They showed up every day and continued to fight.”
