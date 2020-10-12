The Seymour volleyball team came within two points of advancing to the Region 1-AA championship, falling to Sullivan Central in five sets (18-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-17, 13-15) at Greenville High School on Monday.
The Lady Eagles have six seniors on their roster. That senior experience helped Seymour rebound from dropping the first two sets. The Lady Eagles controlled the next two sets to force a decisive fifth, but couldn't complete the comeback.
Seymour finished the season with an 18-8 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.