ROGERSVILLE — The Seymour football team was eager to take the field after their original kickoff time was delayed due to lightning flashes. When the Eagles finally stepped on the field, it was evident that they meant business.
The young Seymour team resembled a well-oiled machine in their first road game of the season against Cherokee as they excelled on both sides of the ball while simultaneously forcing several turnovers early.
The Eagles explosive start slowed down in the latter quarters as the Chiefs refused to go down easily.
Despite the rough finish, Seymour’s efforts led them to a 36-21 victory over the Chiefs on Friday at Mike Sivert Field.
Seymour found success showcasing a mix of passing and rushing attempts putting up 16 points in the first quarter alone. While freshman Madden Guffey got the start at quarterback position, it was junior Blake Johnson who shined in it. Johnson went 9-for-17 for 116 yards with one touchdown.
“I’m happy we won, but also disappointed a little bit of how we played in some of the things that we did.” Seymour coach Scott Branton told The Daily Times. “The number of penalties the amount of blown assignments and things like that. When you got when you got a young team like we do, you’re going to get that and we got to fix that.”
The Eagles (1-1) defense shined as they forced three turnovers in the opening quarter. With great field position, Seymour was able to convert nearly every drive.
In the second quarter, the Eagles continued to dominate as they limited the Cherokees for a majority of the quarter.
It was only in the final two minutes where Seymour’s defense gave way as the Chiefs strung together an impressive drive that ended when freshman quarterback Landon Jeffers connecting a 25-yard pass getting the Chiefs on the board.
Seymour was always quick to rebound as they responded nearly every time the Cherokees scored.
Kai Thompson led the team in rushing yards with 108 and one touchdown. Zyon Rockett also had a standout performance with a 73-yard punt return in the third.
“He’s a great weapon to have. I didn’t even second guess him when we went out there for a field goal.” Branton said. “So, but as far as his non next points, field goals, you know, very proud of him. He’s worked extremely hard. And he’s a very, he’s very cool under pressure. And he’s not going to have any stress related diseases anytime soon.”
Seymour held the lead for a majority of the night, but the Chiefs tried to stay in the game, trimming the deficit to eight with five minutes remaining.
The Eagles offense rallied and broke away from the Chiefs in the final minutes to secure the first win of the season.
“You know, with the team we have they just don’t know what they don’t know. Thursday walkthrough we were talking about various things various scenarios, they would give an answer, but it wasn’t the right answer, so we had to fix it,” Branton said. “I expect this team to work hard and continue to get better throughout the year and you know, we’ll just see what happens day to day.”
