Entering its final game of the regular season, Seymour finds itself depleted as it searches for one more win.
The Eagles have been without some of their key players for several games now, including their starting and backup quarterback.
“Our focus is kind of going to be on us and how we can get away from stopping ourselves right now,” Seymour coach Scott Branton said. “Focus has been on the guys that we have available to play and how we can make them better and get the most out of them and get out of our own way.”
The hurdles aren’t stopping Seymour from putting its best foot forward and trying to end the season on a positive note. The Eagles (3-6, 2-2 Division 1-4A) take on Region 1-4A foe Elizabethton (4-4, 3-1) on the road at 7 p.m. Friday.
Seymour is looking to snap a four-game losing streak while Elizabethton looks to extend its win streak to four games.
“We’re just looking to compete,” Branton said. “Obviously, it’s a region game and you’re playing against a team that’s been in the top-10 for the last several years.”
With all the injuries, it will be an opportunity for Seymour’s young core to get some starting reps and ever-important experience in a big game.
“We’ve got a lot of young kids playing right now, so this is good for them to kind of see where they’re at, see where they need to work, see how they need to get better and see where they want to go,” Branton said.
Part of that young core that has had to step up is quarterback Josh Nevins. Originally a wide receiver, Nevins is the Eagles’ third-string quarterback and has had to step in as starter the last two games.
“I was really proud of the way Josh Nevins competed at quarterback,” Branton said. “He really was our third string quarterback and, just by emergency only, Josh stepped in with very minimal practice and played pretty well at quarterback.”
Nevins had a passing touchdown in each of his two games at quarterback.
Nevins isn’t the only player that has had to step into a different role, several players are filling in for starters in positions they wouldn’t normally play in.
“I’m just proud of our guys stepping up and filling needs,” Branton said. “They’re not afraid to try something new and help the team. They’re gaining valuable experience.”
The main struggle for Seymour has been offensive production. The Eagles have only managed to put up 14 points across their last four games and were shut out against Heritage and Greenville.
Part of the lack of production has been failing to execute, and the other part has been from turning the ball over too much.
“Consistency is the key,” Branton said. “We’ve turned the ball over a bunch the last couple of weeks. We’ve just got to take better care of the football.”
With injuries and losses piling up, there is a lot Seymour could look at to define its season, but the Eagles are focusing on the positives as the regular season winds downs.
“When we focus on the negatives, that’s when what you’re going to find, because that’s what you’re looking for,” Branton said. “That’s human nature. We’re focused on the positive things. We just talk to the kids about competing, working hard and getting better every day.”
