The Seymour football team honored its graduating class ahead of its 28-7 Senior Night loss to Grainger on Thursday at Householder Field. The Eagles’ seniors have been at the heart of a complete turnaround within the program.
Just two years ago, Seymour had a winless season. Now, they are going to the playoffs for the second time in two seasons, their first back-to-back postseason appearances since 2008-09.
“They were a big part of that,” Seymour head coach Scott Branton told The Daily Times. “There’s not very many of them, but they stuck around and have seen the program in some really good times. They’ve seen it in some rough times, too — their sophomore year was the COVID year, that was a pretty rough year. They’ve seen some good times and they’ve seen some bad and they’ve stuck together.”
Seymour (3-5, 2-2 Region 1-4A) honored seven seniors before its matchup against Grainger (5-4, 3-2): Josh Nevins, Braylon Oliver, Connor Hilton, Jaden Williams, Tanner Sullivan, Skyler Dykes and Dylan Correll.
Williams and Sullivan were injured and did not play Thursday, but the five other Eagle seniors made their impact felt on the night dedicated to them.
Nevins, Seymour’s emergency quarterback, has not been immune to the injury bug. He had been walking in a boot and was only recently cleared to play, so Branton limited his use early.
Nevins entered in the second quarter and went 6-of-16 passing for 71 yards and a score. The touchdown pass was a 28-yarder to Hilton, who made a leaping grab in the end zone. The wide receiver finished with four receptions for 65 yards along with the score.
Also on offense, Dykes and Correll anchored an offensive line that kept Grainger out of the backfield most of the night. Seymour’s only defensive senior, Oliver, totaled 3.5 tackles, the third-most on the team.
The Eagles will continue to rely on those seniors down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs. With the loss, Seymour failed to clinch the No. 3 seed out of Region 1-4A, meaning another first-round matchup with Anderson County is in store. Last season, the Mavericks bounced Seymour 39-21 in the first round.
“They need to stay positive and keep bringing these younger guys along,” Branton said. They’ve got to lead these next couple weeks of practice and help these young guys get better.”
Trending Recipe Videos
Follow @josh_lane20 for more from sports reporter Josh Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.