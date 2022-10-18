SEYMOUR — A year ago, Seymour’s hopes for its second region championship were dashed when the Lady Eagles outshot Gibbs but suffered a bitter 2-1 loss. Seymour was the home team, but that game was moved to a neutral site per TSSAA rules, further adding salt to the wound.
Revenge came Tuesday evening on Householder Field as the Lady Eagles dominated Gibbs in a 2-0 win in the Region 2-AA tournament semifinal.
“The girls were nervous because of what happened last year,” Seymour coach Ron Blaydes said. “It took them a little while to settle down. To win this one got that sour taste out of our mouths from last year and now we can move on to get this regional title. We’re hungry for it.”
Seymour (11-3-3) controlled the action through the first half except for a few counter-attacks by Gibbs (10-5-2), but came away with nothing on the scoreboard.
Despite controlling the ball for long stretches, Seymour came close to giving up an early lead when Gibbs had a long clear to start a counter-attack 14 minutes in. Carolina Pittman was out front on a breakaway, but goalkeeper Brielle Turner hauled in Pittman’s long kick for her only save of the half to keep the score knotted at zero.
The Seymour frustration was wiped out two minutes into the second half. Trysta Lane seemed to be holding on to a dribble too long, but the senior sucked in defenders with her deep carry, then tapped a short pass wide to fellow senior Payton Jett. Jett hit her shot low and to the far side net past a diving Gibbs keeper Kamilla Hardin to break the drought.
Jett played a key role in the second Seymour goal in the 56th minute. The wing was moving diagonally near the penalty arc but was tripped up by a Gibbs defender.
“I really don’t remember who it was, but they tripped me pretty good,” Jett said. “I was just hoping that I was inside the box.”
The collision occurred about two yards inside the penalty area. With a penalty kick called, senior midfielder Kaia Howard drilled a low line-drive to the left corner off the back net for the insurance goal.
Seymour’s midfield and defensive line did a strong job of holding possessions and thwarting Gibbs, especially prolific scorer Pittman. The Gibbs senior finished her career with an impressive 143 goals, but the Seymour defense held her at bay Tuesday.
Inside the final ten minutes, Pittman was fed a nice pass as she cut forward and had a one-on-one opportunity against Turner. The Seymour keeper charged out of the box, cut the angle on Pittman and made a diving stop for a tremendous save to keep her slate clean.
“(Turner) is fearless,” Blaydes said. “She has just gone above and beyond what we’ve ever asked of her. She was just on fire tonight, she was just not going to let anything get in.”
Turner recorded two other saves in addition to the two strong shots by Pittman in each half. With the Seymour midfield controlling action most of the game, Gibbs managed only four shots on goal.
Seymour scored on its sixth shot on goal and finished with 11 shots on frame. The forward push that Seymour generated throughout was also reflected in the Lady Eagles picking up six corner kicks to just two from Gibbs.
The win puts Seymour in the region final Thursday and also gives the Lady Eagles a spot in state sectional play to determine the final eight teams for the state tournament. Seymour will face either Carter or Halls Thursday for the Region 2-AA championship.
