SEYMOUR — After Seymour senior Katelyn Waggoner buried her fourth 3-pointer of the first half, her coach Greg Hernandez flashed a smile and pumped his fist. Waggoner and the rest of the Lady Eagles were dominating, but Hernandez didn’t want them to relent.
“Keep working,” he yelled from the sidelines.
Seymour’s three seniors — Maci Pitner, Emily Russell and Waggoner — all admitted they were nervous before their home playoff game against Morristown-East on Tuesday. Then, Russell noticed that her teammates continued to drill 3-pointers during the pregame warmups. That eased her anxiety.
She and her teammates shot even better during the game. The Lady Eagles delivered a performance that delighted both their coach and their fans, draining a school-record 17 triples during their 83-67 wire-to-wire victory over Morristown East in the District 2-AAA quarterfinals. They also secured their first trip to the regional tournament since 2014.
The Lady Eagles (18-7) hope to keep rolling when they visit Jefferson County in the district semifinals on Thursday.
“(This win) feels great,” Russell told the Daily Times. “Ever since we were younger, we have always wanted to go (to the regional tournament) and have our year on the banner.”
Russell and her two senior comrades willed that desire into existence against Morristown East. Pitner splashed seven triples en route to a 27-point performance. Waggoner also drained seven 3-pointers to finish with 21 points, and Russell added 15 points. Seymour assisted on all 17 3-pointers.
There was never a moment during Tuesday’s contest when the Lady Eagles struggled from the field. Pitner scored Seymour’s first points by drilling a triple several feet beyond the arc. Several minutes later, Waggoner buried her first trey to give the Lady Eagles a 10-0 lead with 5:38 left in the first quarter. Their lead never dipped below six the rest of the game.
“The reason why they are getting those shots is because of the way they are creating for another,” Seymour coach Greg Hernandez said. “I tell them all the time that the ball has got good juju when it’s traveling in the air, or finding the open man. You can see that happening in the first half where it was just boom, boom, bam! One More! That’s exciting not only to coach, but if I was a fan; I’d lose my mind too. It’s exciting and it’s fun. We’ve worked hard on that; that’s why we’ve had success.
“When the ball is moving in the air and we are forcing teams to have to chase on the pass instead of on the dribble, we are tough to beat.”
The Lady Eagles continued to share the basketball in the second quarter. The Lady Hurricanes threatened to make the game interesting, slicing Seymour’s lead to 26-19. Pitner, Waggoner and Russell combined to bury five 3-pointers to spark a 19-3 run. Seymour knocked down 12 first-half triples to enter halftime with a 53-27 lead.
The Lady Eagles remained torrid from the perimeter in the second half. Waggoner opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer. Pitner hit a triple on the next possession to give Seymour a 32-point advantage.
From there, the Lady Eagles cruised. Hernandez is confident his senior will continue to make plays during the remainder of the postseason.
“We’re peaking at the right time,” Hernandez said. “I have all the confidence in the world (my three seniors). I’ve been with those girls since they were freshmen. I have all the trust in those girls that they are going to take care of the basketball, that they are going to be in the right spots when they need to and that they are going to make shots. They know how to find each other. They know how to create for one another. They know how to dictate the game better than me, calling plays.
“I have all the faith in the world in those three, and they are going to be the reason that decides if we win on Thursday.”
