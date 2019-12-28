The Seymour girls basketball team fell to Pickett County, 80-61, on Saturday in the Winterfest Shootout.
Maci Pitner led the Lady Eagles (6-9) with 24 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Emma Watson (12 points) and Aebri Graham (11 points) joined her in double figures for Seymour.
Seymour entered the second quarter down 22-10, and it was never able to recover.
Kyndal Ludick sparked Pickett County (12-1) to victory with 23 points.
