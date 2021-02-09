The Seymour girls basketball team rebounded from a tough loss to county rival Gatlinburg-Pittman on Monday with a 74-55 victory over Carter on Tuesday at Carter High School.
Senior point guard Maci Pitner paced the Lady Eagles (16-7) with a 34-point performance that included five 3-pointers. Fellow senior guard Emily Russell and junior guard Emma Watson added 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Seymour will close out District 2-AAA play against South-Doyle on at 6 p.m. Thursday.
