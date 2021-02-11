The Seymour girls basketball team capped its District 2-AAA slate with a 51-33 victory over South-Doyle on Thursday, settling in to the No. 3-seed in next week's district tournament.
Senior guard Maci Pitner scored a team-high 12 points for the Lady Eagles (17-7, 6-2 District 4-AAA) while sophomore forward Bailey McCoy added 10.
Seymour will host rival Pigeon Forge at 6 p.m. today to wrap up its regular season.
