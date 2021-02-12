The Seymour girls basketball team added to its momentum entering the District 2-AAA tournament with a 46-41 victory over Pigeon Forge on Friday in its regular-season finale.
The Lady Eagles (18-7) have won nine of their last 10 games.
Senior guard Katelyn Waggoner paced Seymour with 18 points while fellow senior Emily Russell added 14.
