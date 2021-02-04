SEYMOUR — Maci Pitner and Emily Russell have been playing basketball together since they were in the third grade. So when the two Seymour seniors encounter adversity on the court, they don’t really have to say anything to each other — at least not verbally. They know when they need to step up and make a play
“We just usually kind of look at each other and we know,” Russell told The Daily Times. “We kind of just have that click. We just look at each and we are like, ‘Let’s go, let’s get into it.’ Once one of us hits a shot, that gets the other one going. Then we get on a roll from there.”
That’s what happened against Cosby on Thursday night. Seymour entered the fourth quarter trailing by a point. Pitner and Russell showcased their talent and experience during the final eight minutes. Pitner scored nine of Seymour’s 16 fourth-quarter points, and Russell buried a dagger triple to lift Seymour to a 57-48 victory.
Pitner dropped a game-high 24 points. Russell added 11 points. Both Emma Watson and Bailey McCoy finished with eight to help Seymour (15-6) win their fifth straight contest.
Braylyn McGaha and Leia Grant both scored 14 points for Cosby (15-6).
While Pitner and Russell were delivering clutch shots, Seymour also fortified its defense in the fourth quarter. The Lady Eagles held Cosby scoreless for the first three minutes of the final period and only permitted six points. Pitner forced two steals in the final three minutes to seal the win.
“When we defend, I think we can play with anyone anywhere and at any time,” Seymour coach Greg Hernandez said. “At times, they showed it there at the start of the fourth quarter to the finish, but we needed that effort for four quarter. … I got after them (before the fourth quarter). My seniors led the charge. Bailey and Brielle (Turner) really helped us rebound and get the ball going in transition.”
Thursday’s contest featured a series of runs. Cosby went on a 9-1 spurt in the first quarter to grab a 16-9 lead. Seymour answered by closing the first half on a 12-2 run to enter halftime with a 34-30 advantage. Cosby bounced back by scoring eight unanswered point to reclaim the lead at the end of the third quarter.
Seymour went on the final run. Pitner drained a triple at the left wing to give her team a 44-42 lead. On the next possession, Turner slashed through the lane, banked in a basket and drew a foul to produce a tradition 3-point play. Then came Russell’s dagger to extend Seymour’s lead to 50-42.
Pitner punctuated the win by weaving through a double team and finishing at the rim with 1:48 to go to give Seymour their first double-digit of the evening.
“I am very spoiled to have (Pitner),” Hernandez said. “She does a lot of things that a lot of girls can’t do at this level, even at her stature. She’s tough as nails. She’s competitive. I’m very fortunate that she’s on my team and not on Cosby’s team.
“It’s starting to click. The girls have bought in fully, which has made it fun. This has been a fun year so far. Hopefully we can play for a couple more weeks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.