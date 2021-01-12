Eleven different players scored in the Seymour girls basketball team's 78-41 over district foe Morristown East on Tuesday.
Senior guard Maci Pitner scored a game-high 17 points for the Lady Eagles (10-6, 2-2 District 2-AAA). Senior guard Emily Russell and freshman guard Kaylen Schultz added 15 and 10 points, respectively.
Seymour will return to action on Friday when it travels to Jefferson County.
