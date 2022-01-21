SEYMOUR — The biggest concern for Lady Eagle head coach Greg Hernandez against district rival Gibbs was getting the game to a spot where the Seymour skipper felt comfortable playing his bench.
Seymour responded with a combination of suffocating defense and veteran leadership as the No. 9 Lady Eagles blew out Gibbs, 58-12, Friday night at Seymour to remain perfect in District 3-3A play.
“I was just happy to get it to a point where I was able to get my young kids a whole quarter to compete and play some varsity minutes,” Hernandez told The Daily Times. “It’s a district opponent, so we wanted to come out and play well. We didn’t play very well Tuesday and Thursday, so tonight was a nice night for us to be able to get out in transition, share the ball, shoot it well.”
Hernandez had no concerns going deep into the roster. His reserves supplied all of Seymour’s fourth-quarter scoring with a 43-point lead in hand at the beginning of the final period.
Seymour (18-4, District 3-3A) held its hat on defense, holding Gibbs to single digits in every quarter. Gibbs did not make more than two field goals in any frame. Gibbs’ first basket went home at the 2:40 mark of the first as Seymour built a 25-5 first-quarter lead.
Even out of half, Seymour did not let off the brakes, holding Gibbs (3-15, 1-4) scoreless in the third quarter with a combination of turnovers and determined rebounding.
“Our best offense is our defense,” Hernandez said. “When we rebound, when we’re able to get in transition and play, you can see the pressure we put on teams by getting it out in transition. Are we going to score every time, no. But making a team have to guard 94 feet is hard when you’re running and running and running."
The Lady Eagles defeated Gibbs by 30 in December during the first half of district play. Hernandez attributed Friday's dominating win to a collective team effort.
“Obviously playing them earlier on in the year allows us to understand a little bit what they’re going to do, but we did a good job collectively as a group, so that’s what I’m most proud of,” Hernandez said.
Seymour senior Emma Watson outscored Gibbs with a game-high 14 points. Fellow upperclassmen Bailey McCoy and Brielle Turner were among the Seymour's top scorers with 7 and 6 points, respectively.
Hernandez spoke volumes about the trio’s leadership as they have led a young Seymour team to a bounty of success as the postseason draws into view.
“Our younger kids, our sophomore class, is a group that has really risen to a level as a program to come in and compete every day,” Hernandez said. “And the kids underneath them have to bring it. It’s a special group, and I’m excited about their future.”
Gibbs Eagles 64, Seymour Eagles 56: Seymour’s only district win of the season came against Gibbs in December. The Eagles did nothing special in particular in that game, they simply wanted the win more.
That same desire to win was nowhere to be seen as Gibbs exacted its revenge against Seymour.
“Gibbs played harder than us tonight, that’s what it basically broke down to," Seymour coach Dustin Carr said. "That’s what I told my guys in there. I’m frustrated not because we got beat, but because they out-efforted us. They got the loose balls quicker, they crashed the boards harder than us. They wanted it more than us.”
Gibbs (4-12, 2-3 District 3-3A) outscored Seymour (2-19, 1-4), 19-10, in the final eight minutes to complete its comeback. Seymour led Gibbs 14-9 after a strong first quarter, but the Eagles became increasingly fatigued as the game progressed. As Gibbs clawed its way back in the game and challenged Seymour, the Eagles tried to do too much and overcompensated to the tune of 18 turnovers.
“I think part of it is they’re a little tired,” Carr said. “The mental fatigue showed a little bit, too. We were a half-second slow on what we need to do on everything. When they cut the lead, tied it and it was back and forth, we got tight. We have to play loose, that’s who we are.”
Junior Connor Hilton was a bright spot for Seymour on the otherwise dark night, but even his game was a microcosm of the Eagles’ greater struggles. Hilton had a team-high 21 points with a pair of 3-pointers, but 17 of those points came in the first half. Like the rest of his teammates, Hilton slowed down, scoring four points in the second half.
“He was doing it all, kept us in the game in the first half,” Carr said. “Second half, you could tell his legs were a little tired, too. He has to do a lot for us.”
Carr preaches the importance of effort after every game, but the message has not entirely stuck with his team.
However, things are looking up for the Eagles. Carr believes Seymour’s best three games from an effort standpoint have been its last three, despite losing them all. That remains Carr’s formula for finishing the season on a high note.
“The last three games we’ve played have been the best effort we’ve had,” Carr said. “It’s been our closest games against Gatlinburg-Pittman, Cosby and here. I think what they’re realizing is that if you play hard, you’re going to be tired. But we just need to keep playing with intensity.”
