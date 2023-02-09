A meeting between Heritage and Seymour on Thursday sent both teams in opposite directions as the postseason approaches.
The No. 7 Lady Mountaineers had an opportunity to close out the regular season with a win after dropping back-to-back games for the first time this season to No. 1 Bearden and Farragut.
Instead, a fourth-quarter comeback fell short and Heritage suffered a 58-52 defeat at Seymour High School that gave the Lady Eagles a swath of confidence.
"It means a lot because these seniors are the foundation and have set us up for winning," Seymour coach Greg Hernandez told The Daily Times. "Their freshman year, they got their teeth kicked in, but they've stayed the course, they've sacrificed and they've bought in, and by doing that, it's put us in this position where we can beat a top-10 team in 4A.
"I'm proud of them. To see that excitement with tomorrow being Senior Night and preparing for the district (tournament), I think it's only going to give us more confidence, a sense of urgency and a focus for what that bigger goal is."
Seymour (20-9) opened the fourth quarter with a 6-0 run to take a 47-36 lead with five minutes, 55 seconds remaining, but it had to earn its signature win down the stretch.
Heritage senior point guard Bekah Gardner drilled back-to-back 3-pointers in a span of 32 seconds to pull the Lady Mountaineers (24-5) within a possession.
Seymour went 9-for-15 from the free-throw line in the fourth, leaving the door open for Heritage to complete the comeback, but the Lady Eagles completed a strong defensive effort with a couple timely stops in the final minute.
"Ultimately, what helped us was getting into that zone early," Hernandez said. "We were kind of able to match up but also limit those girls (Bekah Gardner, Chloe Heath and Carsyn Swaney) from getting clean looks.
"Defense is our calling card, and to see us get stops at the end was huge. My veterans made big plays, and team-wise, we sacrificed."
The Lady Mountaineers' rally in the fourth was their second of the half after the Lady Eagles grabbed a 14-point advantage by rattling off seven straight points to open the second half.
Heritage responded with 10 unanswered points of their own to make it 37-33 with 3:00 left in the third, but it never gathered enough stops over the final 11 minutes to tie or pull ahead.
"They came in here thinking they were going to run over a really good Seymour team, and they found out you can't do that," Heritage coach Rick Howard said. "Our defense was terrible. They couldn't guard me. You have to be ready to play every game.
"I was proud of the way they came back and fought. We had a chance, but we just love the 3-point shot, and we were 6-for-24 from 3. There comes a time when you have to have people penetrate the zone and score, and we didn't do that tonight. That's partly my fault."
Junior guard Jaden Cummings led the Lady Eagles with 14 points. Junior guard Kaylen Schultz, junior guard Caiden Russell and senior guard Bailey McCoy also scored in double figures with 13, 11 and 11 points, respectively.
Heath tallied a game-high 19 points while Swaney and Gardner added 16 and 13, respectively.
Seymour concludes its regular season against Anderson County at 6 p.m. today while Heritage has less than a week to refocus before facing county rival William Blount on Wednesday at Farragut High School to open the District 4-4A tournament.
"There is not much I can do," Howard said. "We've coached them all year long, but if they don't want to do it, we'll be done next Wednesday. It's up to the team and the leadership. It's self-motivation if you ask me, and if they don't do it, I'll be shining my golf clubs up."
Heritage boys 68, Seymour 36: Heritage suffered a setback before it even tipped off against Seymour.
Sophomore guard Parker King, a consistent starter for the Mountaineers, injured his ankle while playing in the junior varsity game that started the festivities at Seymour High School and was sidelined for the nightcap.
It was the only thing that went against Heritage as it jumped out to a double-digit lead in the opening quarter and never looked back en route to an emphatic victory over Seymour.
"We were down a guy and our bench was a little thin, but I thought we did a good job," Heritage coach Brad Flatford told The Daily Times. "I thought our zone gave them some problems with our length. We turned them over some, and that led to some early buckets. We hit some shots early, too. Eli (Williams) came out and got going, and that was a big benefit for us."
Williams tallied 10 of Heritage's 17 first-quarter points while Heritage (13-15) limited Seymour (3-25) to just three points.
The Mountaineers' offense slowed a bit in the second, tallying nine points in the quarter, but its defense kept the Eagles (3-25) to a single-digit output in the first half.
"(Seymour) just came off a win and felt pretty good," Flatford said. "We felt it was really important to come out and get off to a good start. We got into some foul trouble, and with a thin bench, it was hard to manage, but we did it."
Williams, who has missed time due to injury this season, recorded a game-high 21 points, 15 of which came on shots from behind the 3-point line. Sophomore guard Matthew Marsh added 9 points while senior forward Grant Campbell and junior forward Colby Smith each scored 8.
"(Williams) gives us a legitimate scorer from that position," Flatford said. "He can score it, and with Grant inside, that opens up some things. He can give us the shot in the arm that we need."
Senior forward Isaiah Sawyer registered 20 of Seymour's 36 points.
The Eagles close out their regular season with a Senior Night celebration against Anderson County tonight.
Heritage hopes to parlay its momentum into the District 4-4A tournament, where it will open up against Hardin Valley on Wednesday at Farragut High School. The Mountaineers suffered a five-point defeat to the Hawks in their first meeting on Jan. 10 and a 52-33 loss back on Jan. 31.
"I don't know if it is because of the matchup, but it was kind of like that last year," Flatford said. "We seem to be pretty competitive with them. I thought we had a chance to beat them at our place, and we hung around late over there.
"It's the postseason and anything can happen. They're going to be dialed in and ready for us because they realize it's win-or-go-home, but we obviously realize that, too."
