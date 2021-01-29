SEYMOUR — In the previous matchup with its county and district rival in December, Seymour led until Sevier County tied the game on free throws after the final buzzer then prevailed by four points in double overtime.
The Lady Eagles made sure there was no late game reversal Friday night, opening with an 11-0 run and keeping the gas pedal on the floor — with Maci Pitner’s five-foot floater falling in as the final horn sounded — for a 50-32 win over the Bearettes.
Seymour (13-6, 5-2 District 4-AAA) scored immediately after the opening tip with Emily Russell finding Bailey McCoy for a quick layup. Pitner hit the first of her three 3-pointers, all from well beyond the arc, and then Russell followed with two consecutive 3s.
Strong Seymour defense kept Sevier County (21-3, 10-1) at bay the remainder of the game. Seymour limited the Bearettes to one shot on most possessions with great rotational zone defense and rebounding and pulled out 35-11 at the break.
Pitner, a Bryan College signee who led all scorers with 21 points, added icing on the cake hitting two free throws near the end of the first half for her 1,500th career point.
“It feels amazing, but I couldn’t have done it without my teammates,” Pitner said. “We moved the ball really well, our posts were all very crucial on the boards, we limited them to one shot most of the time. That allowed us to move the ball and get good transition.”
McCoy ended in double figures with 10 points, and was joined by fellow sophomore Brielle Turner and freshman Jaden Cummings with a strong effort pushing the Bearettes out of the paint and limiting second chances.
“When we set the tone defensively and we get after them and limit them to one shot, we can get out in the running lanes,” Seymour coach Greg Hernandez told The Daily Times. “We can go and go and go.”
Leading 35-11 at the break, Seymour’s scoring pace slowed slightly in the second half, but the defense continued to stymy Sevier County, which was never able to score from transition and burned plenty of time on lengthy possessions trying to find an open shot. A 3-pointer at the buzzer from Emma Fowler was needed just cut the lead to less than 20 points, 41-22, entering the final frame.
A pressing defense created seven Seymour turnovers in the fourth quarter, but Sevier County was just 1-of-6 in 3-point shots to derail any last-minute comeback chance.
Seymour’s confidence kept growing. With four minutes remaining and a time when most coaches would probably prefer to milk the clock, Cummings took a quick pass after another Bearette miss, found herself unguarded on the baseline and jacked up a three with no hesitation. The freshman hit nothing but net.
“Maybe I was thinking, ‘No, no, no,’” Hernandez said, with a laugh. “But, you have no idea how many times I’ve said that with (Pitner), then they go in. You just have to say ‘Well, that was the best shot we had.’”
The loss is unlikely to hurt Sevier County’s firm grasp on first place in District 4-AAA standings, but Hernandez said the win helps bolster Seymour’s chance to finish second and with better seeding, advance to the Region 1-AAA tournament for the first time in several years.
Seymour hosts Morristown East next Tuesday and completes regular-season district play Friday at South-Doyle.
The Smoky Bears kept reaching out to disrupt Seymour passes and like the namesake, those reaches led to a pot of honey in the form of many easy transition baskets.
Sevier County (18-7, 9-2 District 2-AAA) raced out early with a commanding lead and kept running to rout Seymour (1-16, 0-6).
Seymour was limited to single-digit output in every quarter, trailing 22-6, then 48-12 at the break and 62-16 entering the fourth quarter.
The Eagles were led by Cam Soulages and Ian Sonner, both with six points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.