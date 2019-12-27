A monster third quarter helped the Seymour girls basketball team put the finishing touches on a tournament victory Friday afternoon.
The Lady Eagles defeated Hardin Valley 58-42 in the first round of the Sevier County Winterfest Shootout.
They led by 10 points at halftime and blew the game open with 25 points in the third quarter.
Aebri Graham led Seymour with 20 points. Maci Pitner added 15 points, and Bailee McCoy had 11 points.
The Lady Eagles will play again at 1 p.m. Saturday.
