SEYMOUR — Seymour beat Carter by a combined 78 points in two matchups during the regular season, a number 31 points greater than what the Lady Hornets’ combined to score in the two games (47).
Though the stakes were higher this time around, Thursday’s District 3-3A tournament semifinal meeting between the pair yielded a familiar outcome. In fact, it was even better for the Lady Eagles and worse for the Lady Hornets.
Seymour cruised past Carter, 56-8, using its patented stellar defense to advance to the championship game.
“I thought we did a good job early just being aggressive, physical and fast,” Seymour coach Greg Hernandez said. “I thought we used our athleticism and our activity on defense to really spur us and to get after it, and (it) helped us in the halfcourt where we had to run offense. The last two games, we’ve only given up five points in the first half.
“Just proud of their intensity, their intent to doing it right and putting themselves in that position to be successful.”
Senior Emma Watson led Seymour (25-5) with 11 points, followed by Kaylyn Jarvis and Bailey McCoy with 10 each. The top scorer for Carter (4-18), Emma Collins, tallied only four points, and only three Lady Hornets scored in the game.
It didn’t take long for the Lady Eagles to assert their dominance; they went up 11-0 just three minutes, eight seconds into the first quarter, using tenacity on the defensive end, scores in the paint and free throws to notch a 25-3 advantage to conclude the period.
The Lady Eagles kept piling it on as the Lady Hornets struggled to even stay afloat; Carter made one field goal, a 3-pointer, in the first half.
“We’ve improved a ton,” Hernandez said. “I was worried we were, not lackadaisical, but we were really relaxed and really loose in shootaround today. I didn’t want to just go through it and it be a slop fest. I told them that. I guess I read the room a little bit wrong and they surprised me with their effort and their intensity today.”
Seymour finished in third place in last year’s District 2-AAA tournament before switching districts in the TSSAA’s latest classification cycle. The Lady Eagles now have a chance to emerge as District 3-3A’s premier program.
They’ll face Northview Academy in the championship game Monday at 7:30 p.m.
A championship win would be yet another highlight in a season full of them, as Seymour dominated nearly every opponent throughout the regular season and hopes to make a strong run across the postseason.
“Luckily for us, (Northview) being a county school kind of helps in that regard of being ready,” Hernandez said. “Still, it’s going to be a dogfight. It’s going to be tough. They do a good job. They’re going to do some things that bother us at times. We’re going to do things that bother them. It’s just going to come down to who gets a couple more stops, who knocks down a couple more free throws, who makes one more three than the other.
“It’s going to be a close game, but it’s just making sure that we can ride the waves through those games and just put ourselves in a position to win.”
