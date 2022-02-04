SEYMOUR — It was 32 minutes of competitive basketball. Seemingly every possession saw both teams unwilling to give each other any type of momentum.
The Seymour lead was finally challenged by the Lady Cougars in the fourth. Turnovers and missed shots plagued the Lady Eagles as Northview stormed back within one possession with seconds left on the clock.
In the end, Seymour managed to defended home court and take a 43-40 victory over Northview on Friday to win the District 3-3A regular-season championship at Seymour High School.
“It’s a great feeling,” Seymour coach Greg Hernandez told The Daily Times. “This is something we set our eyes on at the begging of the year. It’s one of those things we want to accomplish, just as a team goal and something for us to look forward to.”
The Lady Eagles (19-4, 5-0 Division 3-A District 3) held a one-point lead going into halftime. The second half saw a shift in the intensity of defense on both teams. In the second half, Northview (11-10, 3-2) capitalized on Seymour’s mistakes and exploited the Lady Eagles' weaknesses, allowing Northview to keep pace.
Despite the nearly losing the lead, Hernandez stressed the importance of playing fundamental basketball despite the comeback from Northview.
“We just have to execute offensively and defensively," Hernandez said. "Go possession by possession and just make sure we're getting stops and scoring.”
That’s exactly what they did.
Seymour stopped the Lady Cougars as time expired. The Lady Eagles were led by Bailey McCoy, who scored 12 points, followed by Caiden Russell with 11 — nine of which came from deep.
“To finally be able to compete for a championship, it's huge" Hernandez said. It's huge for our program, it's huge for our girls. It gives us confidence. We played collectively together as a group. When we had to get stuff done, we did and I’m super proud of these kids.”
Northview was able to distribute the ball with five Lady Cougars recording at least four points.
The Lady Eagles, who have won five straight, enter the final week of the regular season riding a wave of momentum. They will attempt to keep it going when they host Claiborne at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
“We feel great.” Hernandez said. “We are in a good position right now. We have three games next week — two home games and Senior Night on Friday (versus Pigeon Forge). We know we have a big test on Thursday at Heritage. We're just trying to find ways to play good basketball right now so we can build and push into the postseason.”
Northview Academy Cougars 66, Seymour Eagles 51: The size disadvantage for the Seymour boys basketball team was evident against Northview Academy, and it made it nearly impossible for the Eagles to penetrate the Cougars' solid defense.
Despite Seymour coming out the gate hot and keeping it competitive early in the first quarter, Northview proved too much as they took down Seymour convincingly.
“We zoned pretty much the whole game.” Seymour coach Dustin Carr told the Daily Times. “The problem was once we went down a little bit we had to come out of the zone and once we did it actually opened up the court for them. It gave them easier looks and it hurt us.”
With Seymour (2-24, 1-5 Division 3-A District 3) shutout from the paint, the Eagles had to rely on the three balls. Leading their offensive efforts was Connor Hilton who led the Seymour with 19 points with 12 of them coming from behind the arc. The Eagles second scoring option was Cameron Soulages with 13 points.
While offensively the Eagles found some success, they also struggled to take care of the ball.
“We had five turnovers going into the half and we ended up with 14 at the end of the game.” Carr said. “We double them in the second half. My two guards playing the one and two are sophomores and they looked a little like sophomores tonight. When Northview’s playing the zone, you have to make reads and basketball plays and that develops with age and experience.”
While Seymour tried to overcome the deficit, they were never able to string anything together. By the start of the fourth, the Cougars had successfully taken the crowd of the equation.
One of the Cougars biggest strengths was getting to the line. Northview was able to work the paint and get to the line, sinking 12 total free throws.
Carr knows that his team is still young and adapting to tough competition.
“I’m proud of them. I threw them in the fire and they tried to step up and they did their best.” Carr said after the game. “But we will definitely have to clean that up a bit in the future.”
While a tough loss on the home court, the Eagles know the season is not over yet with non-district opponents Claiborne, Heritage, and Pigeon Forge on the horizon before the district tournament starts.
“We’re going to keep moving forward and keep getting better," Carr said. "We got three games next week, three winnable games. It’s at home so we should feel comfortable. We got Claiborne coming up and we know we can play with them. Just getting these guys to believe they can play, to keep working and to believe in each other. We’ll be okay, we’ll make a little noise, and we might shock some people.”
