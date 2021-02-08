SEYMOUR — Coach Greg Hernandez was honest with his Seymour girls after their 57-56 loss to Gatlinburg-Pittman.
The Lady Eagles (15-7) entered Monday’s contest on a six-game winning streak, but despite that success, Hernandez felt like something was missing from his team this past week. He didn’t think his players were practicing with the same degree of intensity that has lifted them to so many victories this season.
“I think we just got a little comfortable with winning,” Hernandez told The Daily Times. “I think we just sort of relaxed.”
Hernandez is hoping that Monday’s performance corrects that issue. He thought that the game against Gatlinburg-Pittman possessed a postseason atmosphere. Both teams’ fans remained engaged throughout the evening, and both teams buried clutch shots in the fourth quarter.
But the Lady Eagles ultimately allowed too many offensive rebounds and committed too many turnovers. Gatlinburg-Pittman capitalized. With five minutes left, the Lady Highlanders went on a 9-0 run to take a 53-46 lead with 2:53 remaining. From there, they did enough to hold on to win.
Hernandez hopes Monday’s experience helps prepare his players for the postseason.
“I think (this game) shows how important it is that we got to have pride in every possession,” Hernandez said. “We’ve got to rebound. We’ve got to execute. We got to do all that we have to do to put us in a position to win a basketball game. For as bad as we’ve played, we still had a chance … That’s a good basketball team. That’s a team that has been in the (Class AA) state tournament three out of the last five years. It’s a good program, something that we are striving to one day be.
“If you don’t come out and match the (other team’s) intensity in a situation where it’s desperation mode — teams are trying to get better with the postseason coming and if you aren’t getting better as well during that time — things can end fast.”
Senior Maci Pitner led Seymour with 27 points. After she scored eight points on three consecutive possessions to give the Lady Eagles a 35-33 midway through the third quarter, Gatlinburg-Pittman began double-teaming Pitner on every possession, challenging her teammates to step up.
Katelyn Waggoner answered the call in the fourth quarter. She scored eight of her 10 points in the final eight minutes and buried a triple from the right wing to propel Seymour to a 46-44 advantage with 5:45 to go.
When the Lady Highlanders responded with a 9-0 run to take a three-possession lead, the Lady Eagles didn’t wilt. Bailey McCoy knocked down two free throws to whittle the lead to 55-53 with 12 seconds left, but Gatlinburg-Pittman’s Sydney McCarty scored a layup on the inbounds pass to thwart the Seymour rally.
“I”m just thinking about the possessions where we didn’t execute offensively or we didn’t execute defensively nor rebound nor being in the right spot, taking away certain people’s looks. That’s what hurt us at the end of the day,” Hernandez said. “I have all the confidence in the world in these girls when we do things right. When we don’t, it’s difficult. We struggle because we aren’t the biggest and we aren’t the strongest, but when we focus on the little things I have all the confidence in the world in these girls.”
The good news for the Eagles is that they corrected the issue in the second half. They only committed five turnovers and outscored the Highlanders 28-27 in the final 16 minutes. The bad news: By then, it was too late. Gatlinburg-Pittman capitalized on Seymour’s turnovers to build a 48-17 lead at halftime.
The Eagles (1-21) have a young roster and are struggling with injuries. Carr doesn’t want to use those factors as excuses; he acknowledged that his players have to figure out a way to limit mistakes. Still, he was proud of how his young squad continued to fight in the second half.
“We can’t take 16 minutes to figure that out,” Carr said. “You put yourself in a 30-point hole that you’re trying to dig out. … They are battling and not quitting, and I love that for them. But we got to continue to grow to keep moving forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.