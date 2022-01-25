SEYMOUR — Seymour coach Greg Hernandez believes the Lady Eagles’ best offense is their defense, and for most of the season that has been true, but they can also put the ball in the basket if need be.
Knoxville Halls witnessed both sides of that coin Tuesday.
Seymour senior guard Emma Watson splashed a 3-pointer on the opening possession and the Lady Eagles proceeded to pour it on en route to a 52-29 victory at Seymour High School.
“I always tell them that it’s nice to get that first one out of the gate because now there is a little more intensity defensively and a little more attention to detail,” Seymour coach Greg Hernandez told The Daily Times.
One of the best defenses in the area lived up to the billing, limiting Knoxville Halls (9-11) to eight first-half points while building a 22-point advantage entering halftime. Seymour (19-4) drilled four 3-pointers in the first quarter to match the number of points Knoxville Halls scored in the period. Sophomore guards Kaylyn Jarvis and Kelsey Cruz each hit from distance before Watson nailed a second long ball with 26 seconds remaining in the quarter.
The Lady Eagles added to their lead 13 seconds into the second quarter when junior forward Bailey McCoy scored in the paint. Jarvis made a layup on the next possession and then hit her second 3 less than a minute later to give Seymour a 21-4 lead.
McCoy closed the first half with the Lady Eagles’ sixth 3-pointer just before the buzzer sounded.
“I’m confident in them (shooting) because it’s a part of our game and what we want to do,” Hernandez said. “I know that when we get enough paint touches and get the ball moving in the air and being unselfish, it can really breed not only confidence with me but with the girls. It shows them that it’s the next man up and the importance of sharing the basketball because when we do that, we’re a confident team, and it showed there in the first half.”
Confidence on the offensive end of the court is nothing but a welcomed adornment when Seymour boasts a defense that is stout enough to stifle most opponents. The victory marked the 10th time this season the Lady Eagles have limited an opponent under 30 points.
“I thought we had a chance to be this good defensively just because — and I joke about it — we’re not very big, but we’re big in all spots,” Hernandez said. “We’re long, we’re athletic and we play with speed. It’s just fun watching them do it the right way. Heck, I wanted to keep them under 20 because that’s what I thought we were capable of.
“I’m just happy with the way that we compete and defend each day.”
Jarvis scored a game high-tying 14 points, including four of Seymour’s eight 3-pointers, while McCoy added 10.
Seymour believes it has the potential to reach the Class 3A state championship, and it has the success against its possible postseason opponents to back it up.
The Lady Eagles are unbeaten in their four District 3-3A matchups and are 4-1 against the other side of the region (Anderson County, Clinton, Knoxville Halls and Scott) — the only loss being a 59-58 defeat at Clinton on Jan. 4.
Seymour will continue building toward that goal when it hosts district foe Carter at 6 p.m. Friday.
“Knowing what we can do against them builds confidence, and it shows us that we have a chance,” Hernandez said. “I like what we did this year playing the other side of the region at least one time just so we could get a taste and see what we needed to do to get better.”
Knoxville Halls 68, Seymour boys 40: Brandon Chandler fought through contact and finished at the rim, letting out a scream as the whistle sounded.
The junior forward made the ensuing free throw to give Seymour a two-point advantage in the final seconds of the first quarter. That lead disappeared 11 seconds later when Kaiden Stanton made a layup at the other end.
Whatever Seymour retained after that swing vanished in the opening stages of the second quarter as Knoxville Halls rattled off seven unanswered points and began to pull away for a 68-40 victory.
“We had to rotate players in because we were getting tired, and we drop off a little bit when we sub with our rotation,” Seymour coach Dustin Carr said. “I don’t think we had the same intensity when we subbed. We’ve had good quarters here and there, and I’m proud of the effort, but they have to realize that it’s a four-quarter game and not just one or two.”
Knoxville Halls (13-7) took a 33-22 lead into the intermission, and it only got worse from there for Seymour (2-21).
The Eagles turned it over 15 times in the second half, finding themselves in a hurry to get back in contention instead of finding a way to claw their way back into it.
“Kids don’t like to listen half the time, but that’s just in general in life,” Carr said. “Part of it is you’re telling them, ‘Hey, slow down. You’re going to be good,’ but they’re watching the time and they're watching the score and they know that they only have so much time to catch up. Naturally, they’re like, ‘We got to go, we got to go,’ but in reality, we just need to slow down and we’ll get something good.
“I want to play fast. We’ve changed our style, but there are times and places where you don’t have to force a shot because we’re going to get something good if we just take our time.”
The Red Devils built their lead from the interior, scoring 18 of their 33 first-half points in the paint. Knoxville Halls nearly scored as many points in the paint as Seymour did from the floor.
“Points in the paint has been a reoccurring trend,” Carr said. “We have to clean that up. It starts with us allowing easy right-hand drives. The scouting report says no right-hand drives, and if they can’t do that, they’ll take pull-up jump shots to the left, but we’re letting them drive right and getting a piece of the paint.
“Part of that is not boxing out well and them getting second-chance opportunities. They have a good post player who is athletic and long, but we have some physical post players that should be able to keep him out. It has to be a team effort to limit the penetration and limit the rebounds.”
Sophomore guard Bayln Wolfe was Seymour’s lone double-digit scorer with 11 points, eight of which came in the first quarter.
The Eagles find themselves playing a more up-tempo style as the regular season closes — made possible with Eli Williams getting eligible and other players getting healthy — and they hope it can be a turning point in not only this season but the program.
“It’s really important for us to find our groove,” Carr said. “I told the guys that we have five to six games to really clean up these little mistakes and figure out what we are doing well with this new style and what we need to work on.
“The advantage is basketball is a tournament sport. There has been no team that we’ve played this year that has been truly dominant. We have to really find ourselves as a team to be clicking together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.