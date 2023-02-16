STRAWBERRY PLAINS — The score was no longer a major factor, but Seymour coach Greg Hernandez wanted his team to keep pushing.
With the No. 1-seed Lady Eagles leading 33-6 coming out of halftime, having allowed just one bucket to No. 4 Carter in the first half, it would have been easy to go into cruise control. That didn’t happen, as Hernandez kept his group moving at full speed during its 70-19 win Thursday in the District 3-3A tournament semifinals at Carter High School.
“Obviously in the first half, we focused a lot on our full-court pressure,” Hernandez said. “In that third quarter with my older group, being the only game that we’re playing this week, I kind of wanted to get some work in. I told them, ‘Let’s focus (on) half-court defense. Let’s make sure we’re rotating, we’re in the gaps and rebounding,’ and they did what they were supposed to.
“Before I started subbing, (Carter) was still in single-digits. So that was our focus coming out of the half was half-court defense. Obviously, we knew what we could do in the full court. I didn’t want to get lazy. I wanted them to defend and then push in transition.”
Seymour pushed from the get-go, allowing it the opportunity to get lazy in the second half if it so desired. It outscored Carter, 15-4, in the first quarter, giving up the one basket it would allow in the first two quarters, a 3-pointer.
The Lady Hornets’ only two points of the second period came on free throws.
Defensive tenacity has long been a trademark of Seymour under Hernandez, and it was evident, thanks in part to the way the Lady Eagles performed on the other side of the ball. They kept the offense flowing after making defensive stops, which in turn kept the momentum flowing for its defense to continue playing well.
That didn’t change when Seymour’s reserves took the court for the final stanza, either.
“I was just happy with the way we executed offensively and defensively,” Hernandez said. “Obviously, in the first half, we knew if we could get some good pressure on them, have them turn it over … I just liked the way we were able to go from offense to defense. Kept it very basic on offense. I was happy with the way we moved it, we shared it, and we knocked down shots.
“Especially there at the end with the younger kids, for them to go in there as well and play well, I was happy with what we did collectively as a group.”
Jaden Cummings and Caiden Russell tied for the team-lead for Seymour with 11 points each. Russell contributed three of the Lady Eagles’ eight 3-pointers, and 12 different Seymour players scored.
Since they started the tournament already in the semifinals, the Lady Eagles will have the benefit of being able to have extended rest before playing in the championship game against No. 2 Northview Academy at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
“Tomorrow, we’ll probably have a light practice, walkthrough (for) whoever wins tonight,” Hernandez said. “Then, we’ll come back Sunday. Not having school Monday is nice as well, sort of gives them a little (rest). Be able to sleep in a little bit longer, we’ll come in probably a little bit later. They’ll eat breakfast as a group, they’ll come back for shootaround and we’ll be here for game time.”
