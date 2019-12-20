A disastrous second half lowlighted the Seymour girls basketball team's 69-31 loss to Northview Academy on Friday.
The Lady Eagles were within 11 points at halftime but got outscored by 17 points in the third quarter and did not score in the fourth.
Aebri Graham led Seymour with 12 points. Emily Russell scored eight points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.