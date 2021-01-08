The Seymour girls basketball team returned to the court for the first time since Dec. 23 and knocked off South-Doyle, 54-47, on Friday at Seymour High School.
Freshman forward Jaden Cummings led the Lady Eagles (9-6, 1-2 District 2-AAA) with 14 points while senior guard Maci Pitner tallied 11.
