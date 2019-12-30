A slow first half did not prevent the Seymour girls basketball team from claiming third place at the Winterfest Shootout hosted by Sevier County High School.
The Lady Eagles defeated Georgia's Trinity Christian School 36-35 despite scoring nine points before halftime.
Maci Pitner, who surpassed 1,000 career points during the game, led Seymour with 14 points.
Aebri Graham chipped in seven points.
