A strong defensive effort in the first half on Tuesday night carried the Seymour girls basketball team to a 47-45 win over visiting Morristown East.
Seymour limited East to 11 points in the first half and led by 16 points at halftime.
Maci Pitner led the Lady Eagles with 21 points, and Emma Watson scored 20. Watson made three of her four 3-pointers in the second half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.