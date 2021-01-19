SEYMOUR — On one of the few shots Maci Pitner missed on her way to a game-high 23 points, Emma Watson followed inside, pulled the rebound away from two defenders and hit a quick putback.
With the lead extended beyond 35 points and the mercy clock running early in the fourth quarter, both coaches emptied the benches. The changes did nothing to slow down Seymour, as sophomore Allison Quincy came in to hit a trey on her first touch of the game.
It was that kind of night for the Lady Eagles, who limited Cocke County (10-7, 3-3 District 2-AAA) to single digits in each quarter for a runaway 69-25 victory over the Lady Red.
“Everything we threw up was going in,” Pitner said. “We were moving the ball really good, executing and getting lots of offensive rebounds and putting them in.”
Seymour (11-6, 3-2) had 10 of its 11 players enter the scoring columns. Emma Watson joined Pitner in double figures with 10 points, while Jaden Russell added nine. Brielle Turner was the only Lady Eagle not scoring, but she and fellow sophomore Bailey McCoy had strong defensive games, limiting Cocke County to single shots on most possessions.
The Seymour defense shut down the two main Cocke County offensive threats, limiting outside shooter Sydney Clevenger to four points and shutting out the tallest player on the court, center Paige Niethammer.
“Those two are the offense for (Cocke County), and we did a good job on both,” Seymour coach Greg Hernandez said. “We contested everything and got hands up high on (Clevenger) and we did a good job of clogging the lane to keep (Niethammer) from getting anything easy.”
The defensive effort included 11 steals, including four by Emily Russell.
Russell started the game with two strong assists inside to McCoy for quick layups. Katelynn Waggoner popped the first of her two 3-point shots, McCoy got a steal and Seymour raced out to an early lead and was never really challenged.
Pitner hit a beautiful fade-away jumper from the baseline and converted two free throws to lead Seymour to a 13-6 first quarter lead. The Bryan College signee hit for nine points in the second frame, including a trey from well beyond NBA range, extending the margin to 33-14 at the break.
Seymour shooting heated to a simmer as the Lady Eagles scored on the last six possessions of the third quarter. Caiden Russell assisted Cummings for a layup, then Pitner, Watson and Waggoner each bagged treys.
Pitner added another bucket on a runout following a Lady Red giveaway. Waggoner popped a second trey and Watson canned her second bucket from beyond the arc at the buzzer to take the lead to 52-18 entering the final period.
“We played very well tonight,” Hernandez said. “We controlled the defensive glass. When we do that, we’re pretty good. We can push it in transition and really get the ball moving better.”
Seymour travels to Morristown West for another District 2-AAA matchup Friday evening.
Whatever momentum the buzzer-beater generated was quickly lost as the Eagles turned the ball over on five straight possessions opening the second frame.
Cocke County (7-13, 3-5 District 2-AAA) pulled ahead with six unanswered points with the Eagles not getting off a shot and took the lead, eventually taking a 55-45 win over Seymour (1-14, 0-5) in the boys game.
Seymour clawed back to briefly pull ahead 23-21 behind treys from Cam Soulages and Caleb Ogle, but two late threes and a layup over one of the Seymour 9 turnovers in the quarter gave Cocke County a 31-27 halftime lead.
Six more turnovers helped the Cocks open up a 47-35 gap entering the final period. Seymour missed seven of eight 3-point attempts in the fourth quarter to end any hopes of a comeback victory.
“A bunch of lazy passes, unforced errors over and over again and the same mistakes over and over again,” Seymour coach Dustin Carr said of the 21 turnovers. “It’s mental, it’s not being ready to play, and that’s on me. We’ll go back to the drawing board, practice and try to do some things better.”
Parker Aranas led Seymour with 11 points. Forwards Lokkin France and Keaston Jackson, 18 and 14 points respectively, paced the Fighting Cocks.
