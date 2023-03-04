SEYMOUR — The Seymour girls basketball team knew exactly what it would be getting from Greeneville’s defense: a suffocating unit that finds success by dominating its opponent’s tempo.
The Lady Eagles faced that defense a year ago, and it ended their season. They felt confident that, in a rematch, they could overcome the Lady Greene Devils and earn their first trip to Murfreesboro since the 2005-06 season.
Greeneville, however, shut down Seymour’s offense, forcing 16 turnovers while allowing five second-half field goals as it clinched a state championship berth in its 68-43 Class 3A sectional win Saturday night at Seymour High School. The loss ended the Lady Eagles’ season in the same, frustrating way it unfolded a year ago.
“They’re style of play really bothers us,” Seymour coach Greg Hernandez said. “It’s just something that we struggled with. I tried to explain to the girls early on, ‘Just keep your eyes up. Find the next open man, try to get the ball to them and flow into the offense.’ Unfortunately we didn’t get enough stops. When they’re able to set up their stuff the way they did defensively, we just made it way too hard on ourselves.”
Greeneville (27-8) kept Seymour from gaining any offensive traction by dominating the first quarter. The Lady Eagles’ only lead of the night was after making the game’s first field goal, and from then on, Greeneville controlled the tempo.
Seymour (26-10) committed seven turnovers in the first quarter, dooming an offense that also struggled from the 3-point line. After tying the game at 9-all with 3:36 left in the first, the Lady Eagles were outscored 11-3 the rest of the way.
They chipped away at Greenevile’s lead with a 14-point second, their most productive offensive quarter of the night, but the Lady Greene Devils forced six more turnovers in the third and outscored Seymour 34-19 in the second half to secure their second consecutive state tournament berth.
Jaden Cummings paced Seymour with 14 points, while senior Bailey McCoy added 11 and a pair of 3-pointers in her final game. Caiden Russell finished with nine points, and senior Brielle Turner scored five.
“Their tempo just bothered us,” Hernandez said. “I tried warning the girls, we’ve worked on it. Just where it was coming from, how it was coming, it was more visualization than it was full-speed. We just let them score too much. Our defense was our backbone, but tonight we just struggled.”
Hernandez does see plenty of positives to build on as he looks to the future. The Lady Eagles will lose two crucial pieces in McCoy and Turner, but return the majority of their starters from a team that, prior to Saturday night, were on a red-hot tear to end the year.
Entering the sectional round, the Lady Eagles had won 21 of their last 25 games after starting the year 4-6. They repeated not only as District 2-2A champions, but also as the Region 2-3A victors.
Their final goal for next year’s Cummings and Russell-led squad is to conquer Greeneville and advance to Murfreesboro for the first time in 16 years.
“We’re returning three starters and my first two off the bench,” Hernandez said. “I’ve got a couple of talented freshmen that are waiting their turn, and I think they’ll be ready come next year. We’ve got a lot to build on. We’re still back-to-back district and back-to-back region (champions). Our goal as a program from here on out is to find a way to get back into this game on a Saturday in our gym with an opportunity to go back to Murfreesboro.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.