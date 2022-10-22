SEYMOUR — If anything, the Seymour girls soccer team proved just how much it wanted to get back to Murfreesboro.
The Lady Eagles found themselves tied at 1 with Tennessee High at the end of regulation in Saturday’s Class AA sectional match, locked in a battle to decide which team would advance to the state tournament. That score stayed the same even after two 10-minute overtime periods, forcing the match to go into penalty kicks.
When it counted the most, though, Seymour prevailed, making four of its five penalty kicks, compared to three by Tennessee, to win and book its ticket to state.
“This was the next check on our box of what we’ve been checking off, to get to state,” Seymour coach Ron Blaydes told The Daily Times. “They played hard all game long, but then at the end, when they finally realized that they’re going to state, they just went ballistic. They are just so excited about it. We’ve worked hard all season to get to this point.
“For these seven seniors that have been playing together for so long and just for the rest of the team, the other girls that have been playing together with them, it just set the day and set the year that we get to go.”
After Tennessee (14-4) took a lead in the latter stages of the first half, Kaia Howard knotted the score for Seymour (14-3-3) with 27 minutes, 28 seconds remaining in the second. Otherwise, both defenses seemed up to the task in holding the opposing attacks at bay, not allowing scoring opportunities to end with goals.
Howard was one of four Lady Eagles to connect on penalty kicks following the two overtime periods. Trysta Lane, Nevaeh Ingle and Karlee Edmands also made good on their tries for Seymour.
Seymour has been buoyed by its seniors all season, and Blaydes credited the group for its leadership and ability to not get flustered.
“They got behind in that first half, and it didn’t rattle them,” Blaydes said. “They knew what they needed to do. They never gave up, they battled.”
Seymour last advanced to the state tournament in 2020, when the Lady Eagles lost to East Hamilton in the quarterfinals.
The win, and the way the Lady Eagles had to earn it, only inspired more confidence as they prepare to return to Murfreesboro.
“To know that they’re fully capable of going to state and making our way there, now it’s just a matter of putting together our plan,” Blaydes said. “The girls, I think they’ve already bought into it. They’re ready to go. Without a doubt, they are excited about it. So now, it’s just a point of let’s see where it takes us. Hopefully, we can get down there and make some noise.”
