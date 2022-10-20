KNOXVILLE — When the Seymour girls soccer team stepped on the field at Halls High School for the Region 2-AA championship, coach Ron Blaydes didn’t have to worry about their mentality.
All season, the Lady Eagles have proven just how mentally tough they are, and Thursday was no different as Seymour took control right away and kept its foot on the gas in a 5-0 region title-clinching win.
“It’s that senior leadership,” Blaydes told The Daily Times. “They have stepped up big time. They have not gotten rattled, and you could tell that on the field. They don’t get rattled. If something happens on the field, they just kind of rebound. They reset and just go after it.
“I’ve been so proud of them the whole time. Taking the senior leadership into every game, you don’t have to worry about anything.”
While Seymour (13-3-3) relied on its veterans for leadership, it was a younger player, Cresson Postlewaite, who kicked off their momentum.
Almost six minutes in, she blazed down the field and knocked in a goal for Seymour’s first score. Nearly 12 minutes later, after an own goal by Halls, she booted in a hard shot to put the Lady Eagles ahead, 3-0, by halftime.
“Cresson’s just a sophomore, but her play up front is just phenomenal for us right now,” Blaydes said. “She makes every run as a striker should, and that’s the key. That’s all you can ask out of your striker. When they make those runs, they open up the field, and they get a lot of those scores.”
Just moments into the second half, Trysta Lane pushed across a header off a corner kick. She gave Seymour its fifth goal with 31 minutes, 25 seconds remaining in the match, sliding past defenders and finding the net on her ensuing shot.
“Trysta heading the ball, that’s her third one this year,” Blaydes said. “She has just been phenomenal on those. The girls are learning to just take the ball and score, and we can’t ask anything more than that. You’re out there on the field, we coach them, we do what we can, but it still comes down to what they do on the field.
“Again, it’s that senior leadership, and these girls have been playing together for a long time, and it’s all culminating into every game we play now.”
Seymour held the opposing offense in check all night, rarely letting the Lady Red Devils (12-10-1) near its goal and thwarting attacks when it did. It’s all part of the plan for a team that Blaydes believes is coming into its own at just the right time.
“The girls are starting to click right now, and that’s the part that we want,” Blaydes said. “We’ve had a few things that we’ve had to work out, but each practice gets a little bit better and each game gets a little bit better, and so we’ll see where we go from here.”
Seymour will host Tennessee High on Saturday in the Class AA sectionals. After downing Union County, 7-1, Tennessee fell to Greeneville, 6-1, in its region championship match.
The Lady Eagles should be well prepared when they face off against the Lady Vikings for a chance to book their tickets to the state tournament.
“(Tennessee) is a lot like (Halls). They’re a lot like this team,” Blaydes said. “So they’re going to play us a lot like we just got done playing, and that’s good. We’re excited about that.
“Get to play at our home field, that makes it even more (exciting). We didn’t have to go up to Greeneville, that made it even better. So being able to play Tennessee on our field is going to make all the world.”
