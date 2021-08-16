With the No. 23 emblazoned on her jersey, Emma Houser booted in a goal with 23 minutes, 23 seconds remaining in the first half.
The score, Seymour’s fourth in what would be a 9-0 season-opening win Monday over the Knoxville Ambassadors, was just one of several magical moments for the Lady Eagles.
“That’s pretty cool,” Houser told The Daily Times. “I love this number because my mom’s a LeBron James fan. ... When I had to pick a new number for high school, I was like, ‘Well, I might as well pick my mom’s favorite player’s number.’”
Monday’s game wasn’t just the perfect moment for Houser and her mother. It was the perfect way for Seymour to open its follow-up season to a 2020 campaign in which it reached the Class AA state quarterfinals.
The Lady Eagles notched a 13-4 record, also winning the District 2-AA title and finishing in second place in Region 1-AA. Being eliminated in the state tournament was disappointing for Seymour, though, and Monday’s opener was the first step in not letting that happen again.
“Last year was a weird season, and didn’t end the way we wanted it,” Seymour coach Ron Blaydes said. “So this year, we knew what we had to do. We had to fill in two really good players that we lost. So we were able to fill those players in. We’ve got some girls that are younger girls, but they’re just having to learn our scheme.
“The two preseason games we played, we played well, but we’ve got a lot of little things we’ve got to work out to get to where we need to be. But it’s early in the season. We’ll see how it goes.”
Senior Bree Gilmore scored Seymour’s first goal Monday, knocking in a slow roller. Less than a minute later, junior Payton Jett scored to give the Lady Eagles a 2-0 lead.
With 24:21 left in the first half, junior Trysta Lane booted across Seymour’s third goal, and Houser’s memorable score came 58 seconds later.
“We’re looking forward to Emma Houser,” Blaydes said. “Emma broke her arm last year and didn’t get to play half the season. So Emma’s coming back strong. I think she’s actually stronger than she’s been since she started, speed-wise and everything else.”
Another goal from Lane and one from freshman Dakota Peavy put Seymour ahead 6-0 at the half.
Junior Kaia Howard and Gilmore scored consecutive goals in approximately two minutes to push Seymour’s lead to 8-0 in the second half. The Lady Eagles’ final goal came from junior Beth Demmitt, ending the match on the mercy rule with 4:59 left on the clock.
Houser, also a junior, and Lane had two assists each Monday, with Howard, Gilmore, Demmitt and freshman Cresson Postlewaite all notching one. Junior Brielle Turner started in goal for the Lady Eagles.
“Kaia Howard also went out early (last) season, and actually we didn’t have her the entire season,” Blaydes said. “She blew her knee out. Both (she and Houser) coming back in. ... And we’ve got a new goalie in there that’s learning as she goes, so we’re hoping that she really picks it up and figures out the game as we go. But our defense is solid.”
Despite Monday’s blowout win, Blaydes already sees areas in which the Lady Eagles need to improve their game if they want to not only make it back to the state tournament, but advance past the quarterfinals.
“We’ve got to work together,” Blaydes said. “We’ve got some young players on the team, and so we’ve got to work out a lot of the little quirks that we’ve got.”
Before the Lady Eagles work on their future tasks, though, they can check off their goal of starting the season strong.
“It definitely sets the tone for this season really well,” Houser said. “We really want to be a team that really dominates our season, so this is a really good start to our season. I hope we continue this way.”
