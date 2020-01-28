The offense for the Seymour girls basketball team had an off night in a 31-29 loss to Sevier County on Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles did not make any two-point shots in the first half and were limited to four for the entire game. They did make seven 3-pointers and had an 18-13 halftime lead.
Seymour's Emily Russell made three 3-pointers in the second quarter on her way to a team-high nine points.
