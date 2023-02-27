SEYMOUR — It took two minutes and 57 seconds before the Seymour girls basketball team scored the first bucket of the second quarter.
Clinton head coach Alicia Phillips called a timeout, and the Lady Eagles regrouped in the 30-second break, setting up a Bailey McCoy bucket. Seymour was off and running from then on, as it went on a 6-0 run and outscored Clinton by 11 points in the second.
The strong second-quarter performance sparked the Lady Eagles in a 65-34 win over Clinton Monday night at Seymour High School in the Region 2-3A semifinals. Seymour advanced to its second consecutive region final, where it will host Knoxville Halls Wednesday night. The victory also secured the Lady Eagles a berth in the Class 3A East sectional round on Saturday.
“I don’t think we executed well early in the second,” Seymour coach Greg Hernandez said, “but once she (Phillips) called that timeout, we were able to regroup, and that’s when we went on that stretch of a 6-0 run. The attention to detail — they’re locked in right now, and hopefully they can finish this thing off Wednesday.”
Seymour’s defense was its guiding force in the second quarter. The Lady Eagles (25-9) held Clinton (16-15) to 10 points and four field goals in the first, but Hernandez felt his team could improve on its defensive possessions. Clinton’s 5:19 second-quarter timeout proved the reminder the Lady Eagles needed.
Seymour forced six Clinton turnovers and nearly held the Lady Dragons scoreless in the second. They did not make a field goal, and their two points of the quarter came at the free-throw line with 49 seconds remaining.
While its defense went to work, Jayden Cummings, the District 3-3A Player of the Year, was at the front of the Lady Eagles’ surge. She scored eight straight points — a 3-pointer, an and-one and a layup — as Seymour stretched its lead to 30-12 at halftime.
“There’s a reason why she was the Player of the Year in the district,” Hernandez said. “She’s been consistent all year. She gets us going, she makes plays when we need her to. She’s put a lot into it this year so far.”
Cummings finished with a game-high 15 points and was one of five Lady Eagles with a pair of made 3-pointers. Bailey McCoy (12 points), Kaylen Schultz (11 points), Brielle Turner (7 points) and Kali Fisher (6 points) each made two shots from beyond the arc, and Seymour totaled 12 3-pointers for the game.
On their scorching night from deep, the Lady Eagles extended their lead to 42-20 after three and turned in a game-best 23 points in the fourth.
Hernandez is keeping the Lady Eagles’ mindset simple as they advance in the playoffs. They have a sub-state berth locked up no matter what happens Wednesday against Knox Halls (24-7). They will focus on potentially avenging their season-ending sectional loss from a year ago when they get there.
“We bought ourselves two more,” Hernandez said. “Our focus right now is to make sure we take care of business Wednesday night so we can come back here on Saturday … I told them once this game (Knox-Halls/Northview) ends here, the celebration’s over and it’s back to work tomorrow.”
