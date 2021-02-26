The Seymour girls basketball team edged David Crockett for a 54-52 overtime win Friday to punch its ticket to the Region 1-AAA semifinals for the first time since the 2011-12 season.
Freshman forward Jaden Cummings scored five of her seven points in the extra period to help the Lady Eagles (20-8) keep their season alive.
Senior point guard Maci Pitner, who scored the other three points Seymour tallied in overtime, posted a team-high 20 points. Sophomore center Bailey McCoy and senior guard Katelyn Waggoner also scored in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Seymour will face District 4-AAA champion Sevier County at 7 p.m. Monday for a spot in the region championship as well as a Class AAA sectional berth. The Lady Eagles and the Bearettes split their regular-season series.
