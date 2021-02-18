DANDRIDGE — Seymour came out firing in Thursday night’s District 2-AAA semifinal, but the Lady Eagles couldn’t hold off Jefferson County’s Alexa Gramann and Kali McMahan as the Lady Patriots charged back for a 53-46 win.
Seymour came out fast on the road, opening a 9-2 lead in the first four minutes that led to a timeout from Jefferson County head coach Jeremy Byrd.
The Lady Patriots would settle down, keeping Seymour’s lead at 15-8 at the end of the opening quarter.
Despite the strong first quarter, Seymour faced adversity sandwiched around the end of the first quarter with both Emma Watson and Maci Pitner going down with injuries that would sideline them the rest of the night.
Jefferson County’s defense put the pedal to the metal at the same time, upping its ball pressure and forcing a pair of turnovers in the first 90 seconds of the second quarter as the Lady Patriots cut Seymour’s lead to 17-14 early in the frame.
Turnovers were a problem throughout the game for Seymour as Jefferson County continued its pressure defense and the game took on a physical nature.
“I think we just sped up a little too much,” Seymour head coach Greg Hernandez said. “They were just making it a lot harder to get in our actions that were giving them trouble early. They kind of adjusted their speed to match the intensity we were playing with.”
With Watson and Pitner down, Seymour struggled to find consistent and reliable scoring. The Lady Eagles stayed balanced throughout the night with Katelyn Waggoner and Emily Russell tying for a team-high 12 points. Caiden Turner and Brienne Russell each added seven points each.
“It hurts,” Hernandez said of playing without Watson and Pitner. “But we’d been balanced here recently as well. Their physicality hurt us. They were aggressive defensively and made things hard. And give them credit defensively.”
Despite not making a basket for the first 4:08 of the second quarter, Seymour held on to a narrow, 24-22, halftime lead.
Whereas Seymour didn’t have reliable go-to scoring, Jefferson County had two players it could lean on, and lean on them they did, as the Lady Patriots came firing back in the second quarter and taking the lead in the third.
Gramann went for a game-high 20 points, including 10 points at the free-throw line, and McMahon wasn’t far behind adding 17 points.
“Those are their two horses,” Hernandez said. “Gramann’s a stud. She’s probably the second-best player in this league. Her physicality, her length, her athleticism, I mean that’s a college basketball player. (McMahan) is a junior. She’s an athletic post player. Those two give teams fits.”
After going 0-for-8 from behind the 3-point line in the first half, Jefferson County came alive from deep in the second half, making all four of its attempts.
The first two triples helped the Lady Patriots take a three-point lead into the final quarter and the last two, that came within the same minute, helped Jefferson County extend its lead in the fourth quarter.
“That was our game plan going into it,” Hernandez said. “I don’t think they’re a very good 3-point shooting team. I thought if we can get them to knock those down we’ll live with it. … Defensively, we were fine. When we usually give up around 50 points like we did, we’re usually on the winning side.”
Jefferson County’s lead ballooned to as much as 12 points in the fourth quarter after Hernandez was given a technical while voicing his frustration with the officiating in a physical game that saw the Lady Patriots shoot 24 free throws to Seymour’s 13.
Seymour pushed to make things interesting late, forcing turnovers and having the ball down by as few as six in the final minute, but Jefferson County was able to hold on for a seven-point victory.
“I give all the credit in the world to those girls,” Hernandez said. “They could have just quit, but they fought hard and did what they needed to do to keep it a close ball game.”
Seymour will return to action Saturday night when they host Morristown West in the District 2-AAA consolation game.
