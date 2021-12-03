SEYMOUR — The mood was set before anyone took the court. As Seymour readied for its game against rival Sevier County on Friday, coach Greg Hernandez let his team know what was in store.
“I told them before the game, ‘Girls, (nights like) tonight are the nights that make high school basketball so special,’” Hernandez said. “I said, ‘We’ve got two teams in the same county, fierce rivals. We’ve played so many close games the last four years since I’ve been the head coach.’
“I said, ‘Are we going to remember who really hit this shot, hit that shot? No. We’re going to remember the team that comes out with the win.’”
Hernandez’s billing lived up to the hype.
In a contest full of drama and plot twists, Seymour used its trademark stingy defense, plus shooting bursts, to become the team that will remember a 35-32 victory.
One highlight for the Lady Eagles (6-1) was a third quarter in which they held the Bearettes without a field goal and only three points.
“This team’s identity is on the defensive end,” Hernandez said. “Our game plan is to take away the 3-point line from anybody we play. Take away the 3-point line, limit them to twos. Our game plan was not to give them anything easy from the 3-point line because I knew they would be the first team that really challenged us.”
Another highlight occurred in the same period, when Seymour rained 3-pointers to establish a double-digit advantage after leading, 15-13, at halftime.
Seymour went cold in shooting late in the fourth quarter, and Sevier County made it 31-30, but Bailey McCoy spun around a defender for a layup and Caiden Russell nailed two free throws to ultimately keep the Lady Eagles in front.
“I told them before the game, ‘We’ve just got to find a way to win. Just get it done.’” Hernandez said. “We got it done with three bench players at the end, trying to break the press. It wasn’t pretty, but like I said before the game, find a way to get it done, and we did.”
What started with a tight first quarter ended as a blowout as Seymour scored just 15 points in the second half and slogged through a blowout loss to Sevier County.
“They’re a little more physical than us,” Seymour coach Dustin Carr said. “I think we kind of shied away from it, had some turnovers. We had turnovers and bad points at the top of the key, led to transition points.
“When they got up a little bit, we needed to slow the pace down. Our guys sped up, started playing too fast, taking bad shots. It just started snowballing.”
Sevier County led 19-12 after the competitive first quarter, with Caleb Ogle nearly cutting the deficit for Seymour (0-7) in the final seconds with a 3-pointer that rimmed out.
Any parity evaporated in the second period, though, as the Bears outscored the Eagles, 21-10, and took a commanding 40-22 lead into halftime.
Seymour’s first points of the second half came with just around three minutes remaining in the third quarter, an indication of how lopsided most of the game was.
“We play with heart, we play with effort, but we’ve got to be able to take the next step,” Carr said. “We’ve started playing with better effort, but the turnovers are still there and those have got to drop in order for us to have a chance. When you play good teams like Sevier County and Scott, teams we’ve played recently, you can’t beat yourself. You’ve got to play to your ability, control tempo to have a shot.
