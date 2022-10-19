Due to a combination of injuries and a grueling stretch in the schedule, Seymour has dropped three straight games by a combined 144-7 score.
Now, they have a chance to get back on track in a contest with South Greene at 7 p.m. Friday. The matchup will also be the Eagles’ final home game of the season.
“For our seven seniors, it’s the last chance you have to play with your friend group, for your home fans, on your home field,” Seymour coach Scott Branton said. “It always means a little bit more. I’m sure it’ll be a special night for those guys.”
For Seymour to find success, though, they will have to move the ball on a Rebels defense that has given up just 11 points per game during their current two-game win streak. The South Greene defense was instrumental in its win over Johnson County last week.
Helping in the Eagles’ effort will be the return of some key pieces that have missed time due to injuries.
“We are healthy-ish. I guess it’s the most healthy we’ve been in the last month,” Branton said. “In the last couple of weeks, it’s been a kind of musical chairs of who’s in and who’s out. We kind of have a better understanding of what we’re going to have going into the game. Last week, we had two or three different offensive plans depending on who would be available and who wouldn’t be. So now, we have a better understanding of who is going to be here and who can go. It’s a lot easier to game plan for one system compared to multiple.”
Defensively, Seymour must step up to the challenge. South Greene is averaging 39.5 points per game over the past two weeks.
“It’s the same situation defensively,” said Branton. “We’re seeing who feels good and who isn’t. We’re just kind of focusing, same thing offensively, on ourselves. Trying to put our kids in the best position to win. We’ll see what they can do.”
If the Eagles can rise above their obstacles and play a good game on both sides of the ball, they will have a shot at beating the Rebels. A win would put Seymour back in the win column and give the team confidence heading into the final week of the season.
“It shows you how important this part of the game is,” Branton said. “How hard winning really is. There’s so much that goes into it. Things can be going really well but if you have one or two injuries and you have some things not go your way. Mentally, you have to get over those things. Adversity is going to happen all the time. You just have to find a way to overcome it. For us to be able to overcome that and get a win against a good South Greene team would be huge for our guys.”
