The Seymour football program is in a different place than it was this time a year ago.
In the week leading up to a non-district game at Heritage last September, the Eagles were 0-5 and coming off of a missed week due to COVID issues within the team.
This time around, Seymour (4-1) has won back-to-back games in a remarkable turnaround season after going winless in 2020 and its focus has shifted strictly to football.
“That’s a common question, how would I compare this team and the success we’re having to last year’s team,” Seymour coach Scott Branton told The Daily Times. “Really, it’s kind of an unfair comparison. Last year’s group, going through the COVID and the time off and the uncertainty of everything, there was just so much going on in those kid’s lives. Even with football it wasn’t the same. With these guys now, their lives are a little more normal.
“They’re not worried about as much and they’re able to focus a little bit more on football now as opposed to wondering if they’ll be in practice, if they’ll be in school, so their lives are normal and I think that’s the biggest thing.”
In a season where the Eagles have been able to right most of last season’s wrongs, Seymour will have an opportunity to take the next step in its rebuild against a Heritage, a team that beat it by 22 points last year, at 7 p.m. Friday on Householder Field.
The Mountaineers (0-5) have struggled through the first half of the season, falling last week to Knox Central 51-0 at home, but Branton doesn’t want his team focusing on records.
“Every week this year we’ve had a word of the week and this one just happened to be ‘relentless,” Branton said. “A couple of weeks ago we played Volunteer and we felt like we had a good chance to win and we didn’t have a great week. We weren’t in the right mindset. Practice was OK, but it wasn’t where it needed to be to beat a good team. That’s something that we have been working on this week and that’s being relentless in everything that you do.
“Just because you’ve had some success in the past couple of weeks, means nothing this week. Every week is new and we’ve got to raise the bar to the new standards that we’ve set each week.”
For Heritage head coach Tim Hammontree, Seymour presents another opportunity for his team to make strides, but he knows the Eagles present several challenges, especially in the run game where they feature running back Brendon Harris.
Harris had a 78-yard touchdown run in the Eagles’ 42-7 rout of Sullivan East last week, a game the Seymour backfield accounted for nearly 300 yards.
“Coach Branton has done a great job,” Hammontree said. “Not only continuing to grow in numbers but in skill players. Skill players, they’re plenty loaded in that area. They’ve got two good running backs and they use them the way they need to. They’ve got good receivers that are really good at route running and catching screens, getting out on the edge to get those extra yards. We have our hands full.”
There have been times this season where Hammontree has seen his defense play well early in the game, but Heritage has struggled with consistency for four quarters.
The Mountaineers’ coaching staff has emphasized that this week, along with the defense’s physicality.
“Our linebacking corps this week will probably be a little bit better than we’ve been in the past,” Hammontree said. “We’re a little more experienced now and we’ve got a better idea of what we need to do. Playing some really good, hard-tackling defense is close.
“We started out doing that the other night with Central and then about three minutes into the second quarter, the physicalness of their linemen upfront just took us by surprise and we lost our confidence.”
Heritage has found some consistency in its run game at points, headlined by quarterback Wesley Deck and running back Daniel Foxx and Seymour’s defense is coming off a strong showing where it held Sullivan East to just 59 yards rushing.
“(Heritage) has played a really tough schedule,” Branton said. “If you watch them on film, they play tough, man. They play hard all four quarters. I like the way they’re physical up front. Offensively, their quarterback does a nice job of doing what he’s asked to do.
“They have a pretty solid running game. They’ve got some offensive weapons that are going to present some problems.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.