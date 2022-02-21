SEYMOUR — No stress could be seen on Bailey McCoy’s face as she drained a pair of free throws.
Her Seymour team hoped to ice its District 3-3A championship win over Northview Academy late, and though free throws were the Lady Eagles’ bane early, at this moment, they, and McCoy, were their saving grace.
McCoy made five of her six free throws late, and senior Emma Watson contributed four of her own in the final stages as Seymour downed Northview, 47-39, to win the District 3-3A tournament title — the program’s first since 2008.
“I practice free throws a lot, so I was just going up there confident,” McCoy told The Daily Times. “I was like, “This is ours.’ I was just ready. I wanted it so bad, and I just knew I was going to make them.”
The pivotal free throws came after Seymour (26-5) battled with Northview (18-12) all game, even trailing after each of the first three quarters before doing what it needed to in the fourth.
Seymour coach Greg Hernandez also cited Brielle Turner’s free throw makes to end the third quarter as “the biggest shots of the game.”
“I just knew early the anxiety, the speed, we were just trying to figure it out,” Seymour coach Greg Hernandez said. “Playing (Northview) for the third time, county rival, for a district championship, I knew that we just needed to ride the storm. We were able to ride the storm.”
The two teams started with back-to-back turnovers before Northview scored the first two points, though Emma Watson tied it at 3-3 with a breakaway layup soon after. Missed free throws haunted Seymour early and left points off the board, but key makes like Kaylyn Jarvis’ three that gave the Lady Eagles a 6-5 lead aided the cause.
Using effective mid-range and in-the-paint offense, Northview took a 24-22 lead into halftime, but Watson tied the game about two minutes, 30 seconds into the second half. The Lady Eagles went on a run late in the quarter to take a 29-24 advantage, but the Lady Cougars matched it with one of their own to enter the fourth quarter ahead, 34-31.
Multiple Seymour shots just barely missed early in the fourth quarter, rattling out of the rim, but Caiden Russell drained a jumper to give Seymour a 36-34 lead with three minutes, 57 seconds remaining in the game. That started a Lady Eagles run that included free throw makes from Watson and Russell before McCoy iced the win with her own trips to the line.
McCoy’s final free throws, with seven seconds left on the clock, gave Seymour a double-digit, 47-37 lead, before a moot Northview shot went in in the final seconds.
McCoy was named the tournament’s MVP, while Watson, Russell and Jarvis also made the All-Tournament team. Hernandez was named Coach of the Year.
After the Lady Eagles took turns cutting down the net after the district title win, McCoy said it was something she dreamed of “since I was a little girl.”
“My first two seasons, we struggled, and our team has gotten so much closer,” McCoy said. “I think that’s really helped us do this. It’s just so exciting.”
“When I took this (program) over four years ago, we were struggling to compete and struggling to win basketball games,” Hernandez added. “For us to be in a position where we are right now, we just got it done, it’s something that we’ve been working for, something we’ve been striving for. For us to accomplish one of our goals this year, it’s huge, not only for the program, but for these girls and their psyche.
“I couldn’t be prouder of them because honestly they’re doing it for one another right now.”
