With the regular season behind it, a battered and bruised Seymour team is looking to go into the playoffs and turn some heads.
The Eagles (3-7) take on Anderson County (10-0) on Friday night with the hopes of pulling off a big upset against a team looking to compete for a state title.
Seymour struggled in the back half of the season, ending things on a five-game losing streak and only scoring a combined 14 points across the stretch. Last week, the Eagles dropped their final game of the season to Elizabethton, 62-0.
“They’re a really good football team,” Seymour head coach Scott Branton said. “I told people their record is very misleading, because their schedule has been brutal, but there’s a reason why they’ve been in the state tile picture in the last several years or so. They’re very well coached.”
The loss last week came as Seymour continued to struggle with injuries and having to go to its young core rather than experienced seniors, who instead had to watch from the sideline.
Those young players now have some valuable experience under the wing, and Branton is hoping it will help them in the biggest game of the year.
“It’s just an adjustment for them, you know, the size and the speed of the game, but they’re getting there,” Branton said. “They’re continually trying to get better and give great effort, so that’s all we’ve asked them to do.”
The biggest problem for the Eagles in recent weeks has been errors on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Branton is hoping his team can shake those errors this week.
“In the last couple weeks, you look at it and it’s just mental errors and some physical errors in there, too,” Branton said. “Because you got some young kids and they’re playing against big experienced strong guys, it was just mental errors.”
Though they struggled to close out the season, the Eagles were putting together a solid season before injuries derailed them.
Seymour has a chance to put those difficult times behind it with what would be considered one of the biggest upsets of the postseason — in any classification — should it find a way to win.
“They’re a very complete football team,” Branton said. “They can throw it very well, defensively they’re very sound and what they do their special teams is good.”
The game will have a sense of déjà vu as the two teams met in the first round of the playoffs last year. Anderson County has made a big jump from last year’s 6-6 team that had a second-round playoff exit.
“They’ve been another team that has been in the state title hunt in the last couple years, so they expect to win,” Branton said. “It’s definitely another big challenge for our young guys.”
The challenge is one Branton and his team are embracing. Win or lose, his young team will have even more experience that it will carry with them into next season.
“That’s important for us to continue to build off that,” Branton said of his team’s experience. “So there’s some positives that come out this year, and we just kind of focus on those and don’t dwell on the negatives.”
