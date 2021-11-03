The Seymour football team was a week removed from a winless campaign this time a year ago.
The Eagles were 0-10 and had missed the playoffs for the fifth straight season, following the action from afar and wanting their turn at making a postseason run.
What a difference 365-plus days can make.
Seymour (6-4) returns to the Class 4A playoffs for the first time since 2015, this time fresh off of an impressive turnaround season that saw it win a pair of Region 1-4A games and start its season with five out of six wins.
The Eagles draw Anderson County (5-5) on the road in Clinton at 7 p.m. Friday in the first round.
“You know, we’ve talked about how special this week is,” Seymour coach Scott Branton told The Daily Times. “We’ve told them that they’re one of 32 teams (in Class 4A) that has a chance to compete this week. There’s a lot of people sitting at home wishing they had a chance to compete and they’ve earned the right to do that.”
While the Eagles boast a feel-good story, they’re taking on a quality Anderson County team that may be better than its .500 record suggests.
The Mavericks’ regular season schedule included Powell, Science Hill, Rhea County and Bearden — all of which were losses — but they were undefeated in Region 2-4A with wins over Fulton, South Doyle and Gibbs.
Unlike Seymour, Anderson County is in familiar territory.
The Mavericks are in the playoffs for the fifth time since 2017, reaching the second round in 2020 before a close 28-24 loss to Greeneville ended their season.
“Obviously (Anderson County is) a good football team,” Branton said. “They’re well-coached. They’ve been part of the playoff scene in 4A for several years now. Their kids know how to win and they expect to win.”
Anderson County ran into some early-season adversity in Week 3 during its 43-20 win against Fulton when starting quarterback junior Walker Martinez was lost for the season with an arm injury, but the Mavericks managed to weather the storm and Branton is expecting a tough test, especially from their offense which has featured quarterback by committee.
“We know they lost their starting quarterback for the year early in the season,” Branton said. “They’ve adjusted and they play a couple of different kids back there right now. They’re still very capable on offense.”
The Eagles’ own offense-led by running back Brendon Harris, who has 1,100 yards on 155 carries and 14 touchdowns, will have their own test facing an Anderson County defense known for its size and strength on the defensive line and the pressure they create.
“Defensively, they’ll get up in your face and bring the pressure to you,” Branton said. “Just like they’ve been the last several years, they’re big and physical up front. You can tell they’ve spent a lot of time in the weight room. They’ve got a lot of strong kids on their team. It’s quite the first round challenge for sure.”
While the Mavericks present a plethora of challenges, Branton has put an emphasis this week on the Eagles not challenging themselves.
Following Seymour’s 5-1 start to the season, it struggled down the stretch, losing three of its last four games of the regular season.
Two of those games were against the top two teams in the region, Greeneville and Elizabethton, but mistakes early turned first-quarter deficits into sizable losses.
That’s something the Eagles hope to avoid this week, regardless of the opponent and the time of year.
“That’s one thing we haven’t really talked about this year is the magnitude of a single game,” Branton said. “It’s just that you’ve got to play a nameless and faceless opponent. You can’t get up too much for a game and you can’t just coast through a game. You’ve just got to play your game week to week. One thing we’ve got to do is not beat ourselves.
“In the last couple of weeks we came out kind of flat in the first quarter. We were able to dig ourselves out of the hole against South Greene but against Elizabethton, it was just too much for us to overcome so we’ve got to come out stronger in the first quarter this week to give ourselves a chance to compete in the fourth quarter.”
