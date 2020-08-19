What started as a negative for Seymour ended as a positive last season.
After an opening win, 18 injuries among an already small senior class rushed several underclassmen into action and the Eagles dropped their next four contests.
Once settled in, the youngsters finished strong, including an upset over top-10 ranked South-Doyle. The Eagles defeated Sevier County for the first time since 2008 and finished the season at 5-5.
The young players thrown into early battle are now confident upperclassmen, ready to take Seymour up another flight from the bitter memories of an 0-10 nadir in 2017.
“It’s a huge difference around here now,” senior linebacker Mikey Nevins told The Daily Times. “We only had about 40 guys then. Now we’ve got about 90 and this program is definitely back in the right direction.”
Along with larger junior and senior classes, coaching continuity is another reason for optimism. Scott Branton, who moved from coordinator to head coach last season, returns alongside core staff and their schemes and formations, with a handful of new young position coaches.
“Seymour football had been pretty good over the years but then hit some down times, with low participation and morale,” Branton said. “We’re trying to rebuild and we’re still in that process. We’re making good strides.”
Branton feels that the mindset forged by fire last season will be beneficial this year.
“The biggest thing last year was to shift focus and keep chipping away, knowing that good things would happen, and they eventually did,” Branton said. “(Players) quit worrying about the finish line and worried about putting one foot in front of the other, realizing we’ll get to the finish line when we get there.”
Seymour again opens the season hosting The King’s Academy from across Boyds Creek Highway.
“With limited time, no jamboree and no scrimmages to work out bugs, you just have to line up and go,” Branton said. “That will provide problems of its own and you add in a very difficult opponent with some real talent, it’s going to be a tough first week.”
Having players who led in various statistics last season gives Branton confidence. Key returners include junior Brendon Harris and senior D’Andre Sentell.
Harris, 5-foot-10 and 240 pounds, was the second-leading rusher last season with an average carry of 4.9 yards.
“(Harris) is a solid football player,” Branton said. “He’s one of the strongest players on the team and he’s got a high football IQ. He will stand out on both sides.”
Pressed into service at quarterback last season after injury to team leader Grayson Campbell, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound Sentell led Seymour with 988 total yards, including 488 yards passing (41 of 78).
Sentell is receiving interest from both FBS and FCS division programs.
“He brings a lot of athleticism to different positions,” Branton said. “You can plug him in at quarterback, receiver or running back and he’s going to do well wherever he is.”
While Sentell will likely line up at every skill position, Branton hopes that someone else can take the role of getting the ball to Sentell, Harris and other weapons.
Last year’s quarterback by committee completed 67 of 141 passes for 799 yards in the air, versus 1,575 yards rushing.
“We’d like to use a little more pro offense than we’ve been, but that’s kind of dictated by personnel,” Branton said.
Senior Tristan Cain filled in for Campbell at points last season, finishing with 21 completions in 46 attempts. Another possible option is transfer junior Eli Funk.
“(Funk) brings a lot of physical tools,” Branton said. “He’s behind the learning curve now because he’s new to the system but definitely, physically he can do it.”
How much firepower the Eagles need will depend on how steadfast the defense can be. With seven returners, including the entire front of its 3-4 alignment, Branton has high hopes.
Nevins is expected to be the heart of the linebacking crew. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound senior has seen action on Friday nights since he was a freshman, and Branton values his leadership.
(Nevins) is going to catch a lot of attention,” Branton said. “He moves very well and he’s very football savvy. He really understands our scheme and fits in, in a lot of different ways. He’s really focused on being a better overall athlete.”
Senior Cody Potts was on all-region teams last year and returns at defensive end.
At 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, Potts “plays with high energy and has a good motor,” Branton said.
“He’s going to stand out on the defensive front.”
Early depth charts show several top players going both ways. In tough Region 2-5A, which includes two-time defending state champions Knoxville Central, Branton needs to develop backups who can keep starters fresh, even if avoiding the injury plague of last season.
“Last year, we had a very small senior class and the year before, only seven seniors,” Branton said. “We’re retaining kids and getting more kids to come out and play. I’m really proud of the participation we’re getting.”
Going from 0-10 and a roster half the current size in 2017, youthful Seymour took flight to right the ship a year ago.
This year, the seasoned Eagles hope to soar.
