As far as approach goes, nothing has changed at Seymour.
The Eagles followed up a frustrating Week 1 loss to Gatlinburg-Pittman with a 42-28 road win over Cherokee last Friday, but instead of relishing in their first win of the season, head coach Scott Branton has seen his team approach practice the same way they did after the loss to the Highlanders.
“(The team’s attitude at practice this week) hasn’t been much different compared to last Monday coming off of the Gatlinburg-Pittman game,” Branton said. “I think the kids realized what a good team we had played in Gatlinburg-Pittman, so they came back ready to work. This Monday, they realized that we got the win, but we didn’t play very sound in certain areas.
“We made a lot of technical issues that we have to get fixed, so they’re still in the mindset of going to work.”
Seymour (1-1) returns home to Householder Field for its Region 1-4A opener against Volunteer (0-2) at 7 p.m Friday.
The Falcons are coming off of back-to-back losses to Class 6A West Ridge and Dobyns-Bennett and were outscored by a combined 123-6 in both matchups. Still, Branton sees the challenges they can present, particularly with their size on the defensive line.
“(Volunteer) has played two very good 6A teams,” Branton said. “They’re big upfront, they’re athletic and they play extremely hard. It’s going to be another physical football game that we’ve got to be ready for.”
Each of the Eagles first two games have given Branton a chance to see both of his quarterbacks in action. Senior Blake Jonnson and sophomore Madden Guffey have split time at the position, with Guffey starting and taking a bulk of the snaps against Gatlinburg-Pittman while Johnson played more against Cherokee.
Johnson was 9-of-17 passing for 116 yards while Guffey was 4-of-9 for 114 yards a week ago. Both players threw a touchdown and an interception each.
Branton is confident in their quarterbacks abilities and Volunteer, a team they surrendered nearly 215 yards and two touchdowns against Dobyns-Bennett, will present an opportunity for more growth.
“We rotated the quarterbacks the first week and we’re still trying to figure out and see if one guy would step up and be the guy,” Branton said.
“We feel like both of them have played pretty well. Both of them made some plays and made some mistakes, which we knew they were going to do because they haven’t had much varsity experience.
“Madden got the start last week and moved the ball very well but got a little banged up and Blake came in and didn’t miss a beat and made some plays.”
