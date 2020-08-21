Seymour's Michael Farragut was one of 15 people selected to participate in the 2020 Tennessee Elk Hunts, the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission announced Friday.
A total of 9,603 people registered for the opportunity to participate in this year's Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency elk quota hunts, which began in 2009 with participants selected from a computer draw.
The archery-only hunt that Farragut was selected for is scheduled for Sept. 26-Oct. 2.
All hunt permits are valid on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area and can also be used on private lands (with landowner permission) within the Elk Restoration Zone in Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Morgan and Scott counties.
