Seymour’s Week 1 loss to Gatlinburg-Pittman has helped improve the Eagles over the last three weeks.
Going into the season opener against the Highlanders, Seymour head coach Scott Branton knew his young team would take its lumps. He also knew they would have their limitations. Since that loss, however, things have started to click.
Seymour (2-1) has won its last two games comfortably over Cherokee and Region 1-4A foe Volunteer last week.
“(Gatlinburg-Pittman) is just a good football team, so that was a good measuring stick for where this young team was in Week 1,” Branton told The Daily Times.
“It exposed a lot of the weaknesses that we thought we had and some we didn’t know we had. We were able to do a lot of corrections off and then we got a little bit better going into Cherokee, corrected some of those mistakes.
“Made some new mistakes but corrected some of the past ones and we were able to correct those going into Volunteer. Our guys are really good about being coachable and trying to get better.”
The chance to get better presents itself again against Cocke County (1-2) at Householder Field.
The Eagles beat the Fighting Cocks a year ago, routing them 49-7 on the road, but looking at the film of the current Cocke County team, Branton sees the challenges that quarterback Baylor Baxter can give his defense.
“Last year, we were able to line up and just hand it to Brendan Harris 30-40 times a game. People get tired of hitting 250 pounds for four quarters,” Branton said.
“We don’t have that luxury this year. (Cocke County) is well coached, they play hard. They’ve got some good athletes and their quarterback is a heck of an athlete. He makes things happen. He’s kind of like a high school version of Johnny Manziel. He makes it happen.
“He can do some nice things and he did some nice things against us last year. We’re going to have to come to play and be sound defensively.”
As for his own offense, it has taken some time for Seymour to adjust between spending the offseason practicing on a smaller, grass field while new turf was installed at Householder Field, a young offensive line with limited experience and two quarterbacks rotating in and out.
Three games in, Branton is starting to see those three areas come together.
“We still missed some big plays in both games,” Branton said. “They’re starting to click a little bit. The timing is getting there. I’m not using this as an excuse by any means, but all summer we were on the grass field (on campus) which is not a regulation field by any means. So, we like to try to the ball vertical when we can and all summer, after about 20 yards, we were blowing the whistle. That’s just something that’s just getting better with time now that we’re back on a regulation sized field. The timing is getting better, the spacing is getting better.
“We’re getting good quarterback play out of Madden (Guffey) and Blake (Johnson), they’re making good decisions and our skill position guys are making stuff happen after the catch. I’m happy with the direction we’re going but we still got a long way to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.