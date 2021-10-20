On its way to winning six of its eight games so far this season, Seymour has lived by a creed.
“We talked about it: we’ve got to play a nameless, faceless opponent,” Seymour coach Scott Branton told The Daily Times. “We’ve got to play up to the standards and the expectations that we have set. First and foremost, you can’t go in and have to overcome your own feelings and try to beat another good team. It doesn’t work out very well in your favor.
“So you can’t beat yourself first and then you work on their tendencies and something like that second.”
The Eagles (6-2, 2-2 Region 1-4A) used that method last week in downing Region 1-4A foe Grainer, 35-14, and clinching a playoff berth. In what Branton called a “pretty decent game” by his team, Seymour forced seven turnovers to win comfortably.
The “nameless, faceless” opponent the Eagles face this week is Class 2A No. 10 South Greene in a non-region road matchup at 7 p.m. Friday. The Rebels (7-2) lost their first two contests this season, but are on a seven-game winning streak.
“(South Greene is) a good football team,” Branton said. “I think they made a deep run in the playoffs last year. Got some big, physical kids. Their quarterback is a tremendous athlete. I know he stood out, definitely on film. Defensively, they play hard, they’re aggressive. They’re a very well-coached football team. As far as preparing, it’s just like any other week.”
For Seymour, that preparation, as well as an offense composed of nearly all seniors and a strong running attack behind senior bruiser Brendon Harris and backups Kai Thompson and Jaeden Williams, has mixed well with players’ enthusiasm to produce favorable results.
“Any time you have a tailback who’s 240 pounds and has started at different positions since his freshman year and has seen a lot of varsity experience, you’re going to lean on that guy,” Branton said. “Brendon has done a nice job of leading our rushing attack. ... This group of kids, they’re enjoyable to coach. We have fun at practice. We have fun with them in the weights. They get after it, but they’re turning into ‘get to’ people instead of ‘have to’ people.
“I felt like at times last year, we felt like we have to go to practice, we have to do this. These kids are like, ‘We get to go practice today.’ Their focus and attitude and effort allowed them to get to practice another week this year (in the playoffs), which is really exciting for this program.”
