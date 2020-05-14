The 411 Motor Speedway in Seymour on Saturday night will host a 40-lap event featuring Super Late Models.
Pit passes are available for $40. The grandstands will be closed.
There will be an open practice from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The cost for practice is $20. The pits will be cleared at 2:15 p.m.
Special precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be in place during the competition. The track's promoter Mitch McCarter has been in contact with Sevier County officials to clear a plan to open the facility for racing, according to an official release.
The main event will begin at 7:30 p.m. with all entries racing for the $5,000 first-place prize. It will be broadcast live free of charge for subscribers on DirtonDirt.com and on FloRacing.
For more information on the Seymour track, visit www.411motorspeedway.net.
