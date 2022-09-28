Seymour Eagles has already downed Volunteer and Sullivan East to grab a 2-0 start in Region 1-4A play. However, now, they are gearing up to square off with an undefeated powerhouse in No. 1 Greeneville on the road at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
In three district games, the Green Devils (6-0, 3-0 Region 1-4A) have outscored opponents 110-0. This stout Greeneville defense has caused trouble for all teams in its path as offenses struggle to move the ball down the field. Despite this, the Eagles (3-3, 2-0) plan to play within their normal system even while battling through injuries. “We’ve got a lot of kids out. It’s going to be a tough task for us,” Seymour coach Scott Branton said. “We’re just going to have belief in our system and try to get better.”
This lack of depth due to injuries could cause issues in the matchup, but Branton sees it as an opportunity to get more players experience at a high level. Players that would not typically play in a varsity game will get a shot against Greeneville.
“Just like other people are this time of year, we’re beat up,” Branton said. “We’re down seven or eight, maybe nine starters. Another four or five kids backing them up are out as well. We’re really thin right now. A lot of kids who have been playing JV will have to step up. We’re just kind of focused on ourselves and how we can get those kids better. It’s a good measuring stick for kids who haven’t had a chance to get varsity reps. We’ll see how they respond.”
Despite this disadvantage, Branton doesn’t want to get caught up focusing too much on his opponent and not enough on his own team. The Eagles’ goal is to play their own game.
This mindset has led to early district success through an offense that is averaging 34.5 points per game in Region 1-4A matches. In those games, the Eagles are averaging 160 passing yards and 180 rushing yards per contest.
“We try not to put too much emphasis on who we’re playing,” Branton said. “We really just try to focus on ourselves. It’s really been a point of emphasis this week.”
With the cards seemingly stacked against them, the Eagles will look to overcome the odds and be the first team this season to knock off Greeneville. A win would not only push Seymour to a 3-0 Region 1-4A record and move the team to first place in the district, but it would instill confidence for a young Eagles team as they progress through the year.
“Anytime you can compete with a team like Greeneville, that’s a huge thing to look forward to,” Branton said. “Three or four years ago, we were able to get a win like that against a team that was top-5 in the state. It was big for our program moving forward that year and gave our kids a lot of confidence.”
The battle between Seymour and Greeneville will take place at Burley Stadium in Greeneville. The Eagles currently have a 2-1 away record with the only loss coming to Heritage last week.
