The Seymour coaching staff tries to refrain from setting goals that are only attainable down the road.
That’s been especially true this week.
The Eagles (2-2, 1-0 Region 1-4A) are coming off of a 16-13 loss to Cocke County at Householder Field last Friday, but have a chance to stay unbeaten in region play on the road against Sullivan East this week.
While continued success in the region only helps Seymour’s postseason aspirations, head coach Scott Branton believes the only way to get there is to focus on the day-to-day.
“We mention (the importance of region play) briefly, but that’s something we don’t spend a whole lot of time and focus on,” Branton told The Daily Times. “We try to just focus on the day and trying to get better that day with each rep we’re doing in the weight room and each rep on the practice field. If you focus on that and you continue to improve there, that stuff will pay off on Friday night.
“All that stuff kind of takes care of itself if you do all of the right things during the week in practice.”
Branton has seen that approach come to fruition in the days following the Cocke County loss.
Preparation for Sullivan East hasn’t been held back by lingering regrets, at least from Branton’s perspective. Instead, the Eagles have shifted focus to their next opportunity.
“Practice has been pretty good this week,” Branton said. “We took a look at our mistakes and how to fix them. We’ve been talking about how to be more coachable and continuing to learn. I think they’ve hit the reset button and moved on mentally to this week.”
As for the Patriots (2-2, 0-1), their one region game was a narrow 28-24 loss to Grainger two weeks ago. They routed Johnson County, 50-26 last Friday, marking their third game of the season scoring 35 points or more.
The ability to score and make plays in space stood out to Branton most while watching film of Sullivan East. The Patriots also have a defense that can be equally challenging.
“Sullivan East is off to a pretty good start,” Branton said. “Offensively, they throw the ball really well, and they spread it out to several different receivers that can make some plays when the ball is in their hands and they’re in space. Up front they’re pretty big and they can be physical. Defensively, they’re very aggressive. They’re going to come at you at all different angles, so it’s definitely going to be a challenge.
“This will be our second road trip of the year and we’ll see how we respond to that.”
Trending Recipe Videos
Follow @ByNoahTaylor on Twitter for more from sports reporter Noah Taylor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.