The Seymour Lady Eagles scored early and often, collecting 18 hits during their 14-2 bludgeoning of Sevier County in five innings on Monday.
Hayden Gilliland led the Lady Eagles ( 3-4) with four hits, including a double and triple. Abby Spradlin, Katie Taylor and Sadie Cate each registered three hits. The Lady Eagles also produced six extra-base hits.
Those players helped Seymour build a 5-0 lead in the first. Gilliland and Spradlin didn't have any issues protecting that advantage in the circle. Gilliland only permitted two runs on one hit in three innings, while Spradlin didn't allow a single hit in the final two frames.
